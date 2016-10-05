Prince fans can visit his Paisley Park estate this week

Fans of the late pop legend Prince can visit his famed Paisley Park estate in Chanhassen, Minnesota for three days this week.

Tours begin on Thursday, October 4 at Prince’s former studio complex and operate daily throughout the weekend. The decision to temporarily open this week was granted on Monday allowing the estate to operate as a museum.

Chanhassen city council members passed the ordinance after the park’s administrators sold tickets for guided tours to fans prior to the city could prepare for massive crowds. More than 2,000 fans are expected to visit the park each day.

"They took a risk, and that's fine," council member Jerry McDonald told CBS Minnesota. "That's what business does. But the only thing I'm disappointed in is that they passed that risk on to the ticket holder."

Fans mourn Prince outside Paisley Park







15 show all Fans mourn Prince outside Paisley Park



























1/15 CHANHASSEN, MN - MAY 2: Tributes and memorials dedicated to Prince on the fence that surrounds Paisley Park on May 2, 2016 in Chaska, Minnesota. Prince died on April 21, 2016 at his Paisley Park compound at the age of 57. As a will has not been found, court proceedings have started to decide how his assets should be divided. (Photo by Adam Bettcher/Getty Images) Getty Images

2/15 MINNEAPOLIS, MN - APRIL 22: Jacqueline Pruitt wipes away a tear after leaving flowers at a memorial to Prince outside the First Avenue nightclub on April 22, 2016 in Minneapolis, Minnesota. Prince, 57, was pronounced dead shortly after being found unresponsive yesterday at his Paisley Park Studio in Chanhassen, Minnesota near Minneapolis. (Photo by Scott Olson/Getty Images) Getty Images

3/15 CHANHASSEN, MN - MAY 2: Tributes and memorials dedicated to Prince on the fence that surrounds Paisley Park on May 2, 2016 in Chaska, Minnesota. Prince died on April 21, 2016 at his Paisley Park compound at the age of 57. As a will has not been found, court proceedings have started to decide how his assets should be divided. (Photo by Adam Bettcher/Getty Images) Getty Images

4/15 CHANHASSEN, MN - APRIL 24: People walk past the memorial outside Paisley Park on April 24, 2016 in Chanhassen, Minnesota. Prince died on April 21 at his Paisley Park compound at the age of 57. (Photo by Jules Ameel/Getty Images) Getty Images

5/15 CHANHASSEN, MN - APRIL 23: Mementos left by fans are attached to the fence which surrounds Paisley Park, the home and studio of Prince, on April 23, 2016 in Chanhassen, Minnesota. Prince, 57, was pronounced dead shortly after being found unresponsive April 21 in an elevator at Paisley Park. (Photo by Scott Olson/Getty Images) Getty Images

6/15 CHANHASSEN, MN - APRIL 23: Music fans visit a memorial created outside Paisley Park, the home and studio of Prince, on April 23, 2016 in Chanhassen, Minnesota. Prince, 57, was pronounced dead shortly after being found unresponsive in an elevator April 21 at Paisley Park. (Photo by Scott Olson/Getty Images) Getty Images

12/15 A Prince fans attachs flowers to a memorial wall as he pays his respects outside the Paisley Park compound in Minneapolis, Minnesota, on April 22, 2016. Prince died April 21, 2016. / AFP / Mark Ralston (Photo credit should read MARK RALSTON/AFP/Getty Images) AFP/Getty Images

14/15 MINNEAPOLIS, MN - APRIL 22: A photo of Prince is attached to the wall outside of the First Avenue nightclub where fans have created a memorial to the artist on April 22, 2016 in Minneapolis, Minnesota. Prince, 57, was pronounced dead shortly after being found unresponsive yesterday at his Paisley Park Studio in Chanhassen, Minnesota near Minneapolis. (Photo by Scott Olson/Getty Images) Getty Images

15/15 TOPSHOT - Messages left by fans outside the Paisley Park residential compound of music legend Prince in Minneapolis, Minnesota, on April 21, 2016. Emergency personnel tried and failed to revive music legend Prince, who died April 21, 2016, at age 57, after finding him slumped unresponsive in an elevator at his Paisley Park studios in Minnesota, the local sheriff said. / AFP / Mark Ralston (Photo credit should read MARK RALSTON/AFP/Getty Images) AFP/Getty Images

“This is not just about Paisley Park and the museum,” council member Bethany Tjornhom told The New York Times. “It’s about Chanhassen and preparing for our future.”

Prince, who died of an accidental overdose in April, lived in the 65,000 square foot complex, recorded music there, and threw extravagant parties accompanied by pancake breakfasts.

“It looks almost exactly like you’d imagine a huge recording complex owned by Prince would look. There is a lot of purple,” The Guardian reports. “The symbol that represented Prince’s name for most of the 90s is everywhere: hanging from the ceiling, painted on speakers and the studio’s mixing desks, illuminating one room in the form of a neon sign.”

The city will consider another zoning request before or on December 20.