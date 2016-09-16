The Duke of Cambridge jumped to the rescue of an elderly dignitary today after he slipped on a wet pavement and toppled over backwards during a royal visit in Essex.
Jonathan Douglas-Hughes, vice lord-lieutenant of Essex, fell on his back as Prince William was introduced to local dignitaries at Stewards Academy Hall in Harlow.
The 72-year-old was dressed in full ceremonial uniform and a sword when he took his tumble, prompting gasps from those around him.
The Duchess of Cambridge appeared less sure of what to do and peered over gingerly as Prince William attempted to help the man up.
Mr Douglas-Hughes was reportedly heard muttering “sorry about that” to Prince William after gathering his composure.
