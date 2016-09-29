Rafael Nadal halted a tennis match so that a panicked mother could find her missing child.

The tennis star was playing a doubles match in Mallorca with Mats Wilander against former world number ones John McEnroe and Carlos Moya.

Video footage shows Nadal preparing to take a serve when he looks up into the audience. The camera then pans to a concerned woman speaking to a steward and looking around the crowd, it later becomes apparent she was looking for her young daughter.

The woman then suddenly spots and is reunited with her child who is visibly distressed, while the crowd breaks into applause.

Not put off by the threat of having his game thrown off, Nadal did not continue with his serve until the two were reuinted. The woman, who was also seen visibly emotional, motioned to the court to a smiling Nadal.

The 30-year-old athlete was taking part in the match to celebrate the opening of his new sports centre on the island on which he was born. He went on to win the game 3-6, 6-3 and 10-8 reports news.com.au.