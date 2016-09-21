Rapper Carlos “Shawty Lo” Walker has died in a car crash.

The musician, famous for Dey Know, was driving a 2016 Audi in Atlanta when the vehicle went over a barrier, hit two trees and burst into flames just after 2am.

The hip-hop artist was reportedly thrown from the car and pronounced dead at the scene.

His death was also confirmed by his brother and his manager.

His brother wrote on twitter: “My brother has passed he is no longer here but his spirit, his kind heart, and his music will live on Long live Shanty Lo King of Bankhead.”

Two other people, who have not been identified, were injured and taken to hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

The 40-year-old had posted videos of himself in a strip club earlier that evening.

His career started in the mid-2000s when he founded the Atlanta rap crew, D4L.

Their debut album, Down for Life, scored a hit with Laffy Taffy in 2005.

In 2008 he won the Rookie of the Year BET Award.

He leaves behind 11 children from 10 different women.

A planned documentary on his family called "All My Babies’ Mamas" with the Oxygen network was scrapped after it prompted outrage.