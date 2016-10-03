  1. News
  People

Former Liverpool defender Rigobert Song 'fighting for life after stroke'

He is in critical condition after suffering from cerebral aneurysm

Fellow footballers have wished him a speedy recovery on Twitter GETTY IMAGES

Former Liverpool defender Rigobert Song has reportedly been left fighting for his life after being rushed to hospital in Yaounde in Cameroon.

The 40-year-old, who has also played for Cameroon and West Ham United, is in critical condition after suffering from cerebral aneurysm. 

Song was a member of the Cameroon national team between 1993 and 2010 and is currently the manager of the Chad national team. He is the uncle of Alex, a former Arsenal, West Ham and Charlton midfielder.

Fellow footballers have wished him a speedy recovery on Twitter and Liverpool FC have sent their condolences.

“Thoughts with #RigobertSong and family... Hope he pulls through,” wrote former Liverpool player Robbie Fowler.

“I wish you a lot of courage and to get well soon, big bro,” former Cameroon striker Samuel Eto'o wrote.

Song rose to prominence in Europe while playing for French side Metz. After a brief period in Italy, he joined Liverpool in 1999, becoming their first Cameroonian player in history. He moved to West Ham in 2000 but rapidly returned to France in 2002 with Lens. Following that, he started playing with Galatasaray in 2004, remaining with them for a total of four years.

Song was a key player for Cameroon for over a decade and played with them in four world cups.

