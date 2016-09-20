Yes, Sarah Palin really was on that weird, raunchy ‘Match Game’ episode

Attention to those who flipped past ABC last night and thought you were imagining things: Yes, that really was former Republican vice-presidential nominee Sarah Palin on “Match Game,” hosted by Alec Baldwin.

That’s right — even though Palin and Baldwin have clashed in the past with their opposite political views (i.e. that 2008 “Saturday Night Live” skit where Tina Fey broke out her famous Palin impression and Palin proclaimed Stephen her favorite Baldwin brother), the former Alaska governor stopped by the season finale of ABC’s rebooted “Match Game.”

“Sarah Palin is here because Tina Fey won’t return my phone calls,” Baldwin joked at one point. Though at the beginning of the episode, he asked Palin directly: “I’m simply going to start by asking you what everyone is dying to know: What the hell are you doing here?”

Get ready to match the stars! #MatchGame starts now! pic.twitter.com/JoS4kTQoAv — Match Game (@matchgameabc) September 20, 2016

Everyone, including Palin, laughed. And no, she didn’t remind him that she and ABC go way back because her daughter, Bristol, was (twice!) a contestant on “Dancing With the Stars.” Instead, Palin went with, “I’ve always enjoyed working with you, Alec. Really, sincerely. And really, I just thought, at this time, I want a challenge. I want to do the antithesis of what I should be doing.”

(Earlier Monday, Palin elaborated her reasoning on her Facebook page: “Nothing is more fun than the infiltration of traditionally liberal Hollywood; gives us a chance to interact with those who may assume they can’t have much in common with a common-sense conservative. I always have a blast doing these pop culture venues!”)

This particular pop culture venue was quite weird and raunchy, as Palin was on a celebrity panel with Baldwin’s “30 Rock” co-star Jack McBrayer; actress and former Scientologist Leah Remini; ABC’s “Fresh Off the Boat” star Randall Park; comedian J.B. Smoove; and Broadway star Kristin Chenoweth. They started drinking beer and wine early; Palin said she just drank water.

People news in pictures







30 show all People news in pictures

























































1/30 20 September 2016 Britain's Prince William sits in the cockpit of his East Anglian Air Ambulance (EAAA) H145 helicopter, in London REUTERS

2/30 19 September 2016 Model Cara Delevingne poses for photographers upon arrival at the Burberry Spring/Summer 2017 fashion show at London Fashion Week AP

3/30 19 September 2016 Cuba's former leader Fidel Castro, right, shakes hands with Iranian President Hassan Rouhani, center, in Havana. Rouhani is on a one-day official visit to Cuba AP

4/30 18 September 2016 French far-right Front National (FN) party's President, Marine Le Pen, gestures as she delivers a speech on stage during the FN's summer congress in Frejus, southern France. Marine Le Pen's slogan reading "In the name of the [French] people" is seen on the rostrum AFP/Getty Images

5/30 17 September 2016 Pope Francis holding an infant during his visit to the neonatology ward of San Giovanni Hospital in Rome AFP/Getty Images

6/30 16 September 2016 Outgoinng leader Nigel Farage embraces new leader of the anti-EU UK Independence Party (UKIP) Diane James as she is introduced at the UKIP Autumn Conference in Bournemouth Diane James was announced as UKIP's new leader on September 16 to replace charismatic figurehead Nigel Farage. Farage made the shock decision to quit as leader of the UK Independence Party following victory in the referendum on Britain's membership of the European Union. / AFP PHOTO / DANIEL LEAL-OLIVASDANIEL LEAL-OLIVAS/AFP/Getty Images AFP/Getty Images

7/30 15 September 2016 Musicians and members of the Beatles, Paul McCartney, right, and Ringo Starr pose for photographers upon arrival at the World premiere of the Beatles movie, Ron Howard's 'Eight days a week-the touring years' in London AP

8/30 15 September 2016 Hillary Clinton boards her plane to return to campaigning after her bout with pneumonia at Westchester County Airport in White Plains, New York AFP/Getty Images

9/30 15 September 2016 Japan's main opposition Democratic Party's new leader Renho (C) raises her fists with her party lawmakers after she was elected party leader at the party plenary meeting in Tokyo REUTERS

10/30 15 September 2016 Secretary of State John Kerry listens as actor and activist Leonardo DiCaprio speaks at the Our Ocean, One Future conference at the State Department in Washington. The conferences focus on marine protected areas, sustainable fisheries, marine pollution, and climate-related impacts on the ocean AP

11/30 14 September 2016 North Korean leader Kim Jong Un provides field guidance to Farm No. 1116 under KPA Unit 810, in North Korea REUTERS

12/30 13 September 2016 Britain's Prime Minister Theresa May greets Myanmar's State Counsellor, Aung San Suu Kyi in N10 Downing Street. Aung San Suu Kyi is on an official visit to London EPA

13/30 12 September 2016 Lindsay Lohan making a trade at BGC Annual Global Charity Day at Canary Wharf in London Getty Images

14/30 11 September 2016 Hillary Clinton waves to the press as she leaves her daughter's apartment building after resting in New York. Clinton departed from a remembrance ceremony on the 15th anniversary of the 9/11 attacks after feeling "overheated," but was later doing "much better," her campaign saidImages AFP/Getty Images

15/30 11 September 2016 Tibet's exiled spiritual leader the Dalai Lama greets Belgian Flemish Parliament President Jan Peumans during a public debate in Brussels REUTERS

16/30 11 September 2016 Producer Colin Firth arrives on the red carpet for the film "Loving" during the 41st Toronto International Film Festival (TIFF), in Toronto, Canada REUTERS

17/30 10 September 2016 Russian President Vladimir Putin poses for a photo during the celebrations for the City Day at Red Square in Moscow, Russia REUTERS

18/30 9 September 2016 Prince Carl Philip and Princess Sofia with Prince Alexander during his christening at the Palace Chapel of the Drottningholm Palace, Stockholm, Sweden REUTERS

19/30 8 September 2016 Actress Lily-Rose depp and actress Natalie Portman (R) attend the Premiere of the movie "Planetarium" presented out of competition at the 73rd Venice Film Festival AFP/Getty Images

20/30 8 September 2016 UN Special Envoy, Angelina Jolie is greeted by UK Vice Chief of the Defence Staff General Sir Gordon Messenger at the UN Peacekeeping Defence Ministerial at Lancaster House in London Getty Images

21/30 7 September 2016 Apple CEO Tim Cook shows an iPhone 7 to performer Maddie Ziegler during an event to announce new products in San Francisco AP

22/30 7 September 2016 Usher poses on his star after it was unveiled on the Hollywood Walk of Fame in Los Angeles, California REUTERS

23/30 7 September 2016 President Barack Obama greets monks as he tours the Wat Xieng Thong Buddhist Temple in Luang Prabang. Obama became the first US president to visit Laos in office, touching down in Vientiane late on 5 September for a summit of East and South East Asian leaders AFP/Getty Images

24/30 7 September 2016 Philippines President Rodrigo Duterte attends the ASEAN Summit in Vientiane, Laos, two days after he has labelled US counterpart Barack Obama a “son of a bitch” and warned him not to question his policy of extrajudicial killings REUTERS

25/30 6 September 2016 Cast member Eddie Murphy (L) poses with former California Governor Arnold Schwarzenegger at the premiere of "Mr. Church" in Los Angeles, California REUTERS

26/30 6 September 2016 Russian President Vladimir Putin pays his respects at the grave of late Uzbek leader Islam Karimov in the Shaki Zinda cemetery in Samarkand AFP/Getty Images

27/30 6 September 2016 North Korean leader Kim Jong Un provides field guidance during a fire drill of ballistic rockets by Hwasong artillery units of the KPA Strategic Force Reuters

28/30 6 September 2016 Vietnam's President Tran Dai Quang (R) stands with France's President Francois Hollande (L) during a welcoming ceremony at the Presidential Palace in Hanoi. Hollande is in France's former colony Vietnam to meet political and business leaders in a bid to boost ties with one of southeast Asia's fastest growing economies AFP/Getty Images

29/30 5 September 2016 Russian President Vladimir Putin (L) meets with his US counterpart Barack Obama on the sidelines of the G20 Leaders Summit in Hangzhou AFP/Getty Images

30/30 5 September 2016 Republican presidential nominee Donald Trump speaks to supporters through a bullhorn during a campaign stop at the Canfield County Fair in Canfield, Ohio REUTERS

To give you an idea of how this episode went, here’s a description of one round, in which a flag football-playing bro named Billy was the Regular Person who went up against the stars. The question, read by Baldwin: “Did you hear Pinocchio has a sister? Every time she tells a lie, her (blank) gets bigger.”

As the game goes, Billy’s challenge was to fill in the blank and hoped his own answer would match the celebrity guesses. Billy’s answer? “Nipple!” he said, looking proud.

McBrayer, Remini and Smoove went with variations on “boobs,” and producers must have decided that was close enough, because Billy got all the points. When it was Palin’s turn? “The most politically correct answer,” she announced, holding her card that read “da bosom.”

Then there was a Alaska-themed question: “Sarah Palin takes her pets to the best groomer in Alaska,” Baldwin read. “Once a week they manicure her moose, clip her caribou and buff her (blank).”

Lots of laughter and jeering from the audience. At first Palin joked that she would refuse to answer (“I’m gonna filibuster”) but eventually played along. All of the answers were wrong: The contestant, Alyssa, guessed “bison,” even though most of the celebrities said “bear.” Not Palin: “Her Alaskan golden nuggets!” she said.

The audience loudly booed. “You can’t boo her. She’s a governor,” Baldwin admonished the crowd.

And while there were questions about Superman using his X-ray vision to peek at Wonder Woman’s (blank) and Dorothy’s walk of shame when she woke up in Oz next to (blank), producers naturally offered a requisite Hillary Clinton question as well.

“Hillary Clinton just opened up a new magic show on the Las Vegas Strip. For her final trick, she makes everyone’s (blank) disappear,” Baldwin read.

The contestant, David, chose “election ballots.” No one matched — Park and Remini guessed “Donald Trump.” And Palin guessed “brains.”

Washington Post.