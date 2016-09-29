Sean Penn has become the latest Hollywood celebrity to publically rebuke Donald Trump and declared voting for the Republican presidential candidate is the equivalent of “masturbating our way into hell”.

Appearing on The Late Show with Stephen Colbert, the 56-year-old actor revealed he had not bothered watching the debut presidential debate which took place on Monday because he felt like there was a lack of genuine political debate occurring.

Penn, who was appearing on the show to promote a new audiobook he narrated titled “Bob Honey Who Just Do Stuff", was citing an analogy on the two presidential candidates penned by the book’s author Pappy Pariah.

“There are two options: either you can decide to divorce yourself from loving your children and piss on a tree and show that you have the power to piss on a tree,” Penn said.

“Or you can go out and vote in a very big way for someone like Hillary Clinton - who then you can challenge and support which is the only way that any kind of president can have any success - and you stick it out for four years.

“Or we can just masturbate our way into hell with a guy who looks like the only blond magician,” he concluded.

Colbert chipped in: “If you’re referring to Trump, I don’t think he can masturbate his way into hell because his hands [are] too small”.

When asked about why he had chosen not to join 84 million viewers and tune into the most-watched debate in American history, Penn argued he thought the debate was a social debate rather than a political one. “I don’t think there’s a political debate going on, so I didn’t watch it. It’s a social debate,” he said.

After this, the talk turned to Penn’s Luddite ways, with the actor explaining he did not have Twitter. Colbert then succeeded in getting Penn to send his first tweet from an account he had pre-made for him. Penn was then forced to admit he had no idea what a hashtag was.