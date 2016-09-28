Serena Williams has spoken out against policing killings in America, vowing she "won't be silent".

The tennis champion posted a public message of Facebook two weeks after the fatal police shooting of 40-year-old Terence Crutcher, saying there was still "further to go" and pledging to speak out more on the issue.

She wrote: "Today I asked my 18-year-old nephew (to be clear he's black) to drive me to my meetings so I can work on my phone #safteyfirst.

"In the distance I saw cop on the side of the road. I quickly checked to see if he was obliging by the speed limit. Then I remembered that horrible video of the woman in the car when a cop shot her boyfriend.

"All of this went through my mind in a matter of seconds. I even regretted not driving myself. I would never forgive myself if something happened to my nephew. He's so innocent. So were all the others.

"I am a total believer that not 'everyone' is bad It is just the ones that are ignorant, afraid, uneducated, and insensitive that is affecting millions and millions of lives.

"Why did I have to think about this in 2016? Have we not gone through enough, opened so many doors, impacted billions of lives? But I realized we must stride on- for it's not how far we have come but how much further still we have to go.

"I than wondered than have I spoken up? I had to take a look at me. What about my nephews? What if I have a son and what about my daughters? As Dr. Martin Luther King said: 'There comes a time when silence is betrayal'."

Williams ended the post with the words: "I won't be silent" and signed it off with her name.

Her words came two weeks after Terence Crutcher was fatally shot. It is claimed he had his arms raised when the single shot was fired.

Tulsa Police Officer Betty Shelby has said she shot him in self defence when she saw him reach for something through the window of his car.

She has been charged with first-degree manslaughter.

1/17 This undated photo provided by the Tulsa Oklahoma Police Department shows officer Betty Shelby. Police say Tulsa officer Shelby fired the fatal shot that killed 40 year-old Terence Crutcher, Sept. 16, 2016. The police chief in Tulsa says Crutcher, a black man fatally shot by a white police officer responding to a stalled vehicle, had no weapon on him or in his SUV. Police Chief Chuck Jordan said Monday Sept. 19, 2016, that an investigation is underway into the shooting death. (Tulsa Police Department via AP) AP

2/17 Protesters calling for the arrest of Officer Betty Shelby, who shot dead unarmed motorist Terence Crutcher, demonstrate outside the Tulsa Police headquarters in Tulsa, Oklahoma, U.S. September 20, 2016. REUTERS/Nick Oxford - RTSOOXP REUTERS

3/17 T'erra Estes, (L), her husband Angelo Estes and their son Angelo Estes Jr., 8, call for the arrest of Officer Betty Shelby, who shot dead unarmed motorist Terence Crutcher, with other protesters outside the Tulsa Police headquarters in Tulsa, Oklahoma, U.S. September 20, 2016. REUTERS/Nick Oxford - RTSOOVK REUTERS

4/17 Adrian Colbert (C) calls for the arrest of Officer Betty Shelby, who shot dead unarmed motorist Terence Crutcher, outside the Tulsa Police headquarters in Tulsa, Oklahoma, U.S. September 20, 2016. REUTERS/Nick Oxford - RTSOOVB REUTERS

5/17 Tiffany Crutcher (C), sister of Terence Crutcher, the Tulsa motorist who was shot and killed by police, stands with attorney Benjamin Crump (L) during a news conference at the Rev. Al Sharpton's National Action Network headquarters in New York, U.S., September 21, 2016. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton - RTSOU2F REUTERS

6/17 Terrence Stevens stands among protesters calling for the arrest of Officer Betty Shelby outside the Tulsa Police headquarters in Tulsa, Oklahoma, U.S. September 20, 2016. REUTERS/Nick Oxford - RTSOOXL REUTERS

7/17 John Ballard puts his hands up as protesters call for the arrest of Officer Betty Shelby, who shot dead unarmed motorist Terence Crutcher, outside the Tulsa Police headquarters in Tulsa, Oklahoma, U.S. September 20, 2016. REUTERS/Nick Oxford - RTSOOWE REUTERS

8/17 People hold signs at a "protest for justice" over Friday's shooting death of Terence Crutcher, sponsored by We the People Oklahoma, in Tulsa, Okla., Tuesday, Sept. 20, 2016. (AP Photo/Sue Ogrocki) AP

9/17 People hold signs at a "protest for justice" over Friday's shooting death of Terence Crutcher, sponsored by We the People Oklahoma, in Tulsa, Okla., Tuesday, Sept. 20, 2016. (AP Photo/Sue Ogrocki) AP

10/17 People hold signs at a "protest for justice" over Friday's shooting death of Terence Crutcher, sponsored by We the People Oklahoma, in Tulsa, Okla., Tuesday, Sept. 20, 2016. (AP Photo/Sue Ogrocki) AP

11/17 In this image taken from video, The Rev. Joey Crutcher, father of Terence Crutcher, speaks to the media at the National Action Center in New York, Wednesday, Sept. 21, 2016. Crutcher's son, 40 year old Terence Crutcher, was shot and killed by a white Tulsa, Oklahoma police officer on Friday, Sept. 16, 2016. (AP Photo/Joseph Frederick) AP

12/17 In this image taken from video, The Rev. Al Sharpton, center, speaks to the media at the National Action Center in New York, Wednesday, Sept. 21, 2016 about the shooting death of Terence Crutcher in Tulsa, Oklahoma, on Friday, Sept. 16, 2016. Forty-year-old Terence Crutcher, who was black and unarmed, was fatally shot Friday by a white, Tulsa, Oklahoma police officer. At right is Crutcher family attorney Benjamin Crump. The Rev. Joey Crutcher, Terence Crutcher's father, is second right. Looking over Rev. Sharpton's shoulder is Leanna Crutcher, Terence Crutcher's mother. Terence Crutcher's twin sister, Tiffany Crutcher, is standing at right. (AP Photo/Joseph Frederick) AP

13/17 In this photo taken from video, The Rev. Joey Crutcher and Leanna Crutcher, parents of Terence Crutcher, stand at the podium at the National Action Network in New York, Wednesday, Sept. 21, 2016. Their son, Terence Crutcher, was shot and killed by a white Tulsa, Oklahoma police officer on Friday, Sept. 16, 2016. (AP Photo/Joseph Frederick) AP

14/17 AP

15/17 Family handout

16/17 Family handout

17/17 Family handout

Williams' Facebook post received more than 90 'likes', 15,600 shares and 22,500 comments, mainly from people showing their support in the fight against police brutality and racism in America.

Last year the tennis star spoke out about the death of Christian Taylor, a19-year-old college student was shot by a police officer in Texas.

Williams used Twitter to communicate the message: “Really? Are we all sleeping and this is one gigantic bad nightmare? #ChristianTaylor how many hashtags now?”

Really??????!!!!!!!!!!? are we all sleeping and this is one gigantic bad nightmare? #ChristianTaylor how many hashtags now? — Serena Williams (@serenawilliams) August 8, 2015

The tweet received a similarly large reaction, garnering more than 9,000 'likes' and nearly 13,500 'retweets'.

Williams has shown support for the Black Lives Matter movement, which has gained momentum in the past year after a string of killings by police of young black men.