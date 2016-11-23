Seth Meyers compares Donald Trump to Saddam Hussein

Seth Meyers, one of Donald Trump’s most consistent critics on late night television, has been at the President-elect’s neck ever since the 2016 campaign kicked off. Last night, he examined Trump’s business ties to help better understand if he could be violating the country’s Constitution.

“Because Donald Trump refused to release his tax returns, we know very little about how his financial dealings might affect his presidency. But Trump has been able to distract from those questions by spurring speculation about his Cabinet picks,” Meyers told his audience on Tuesday night. “Every time he hints at a new name, the media runs wild with it.”

President Trump protests







20 show all President Trump protests





































1/20 Patrons hold a sign as people march by while protesting the election of Republican Donald Trump as the president of the United States in downtown Los Angeles, California Reuters

2/20 Demonstrators rally following the election of Republican Donald Trump as President of the United States, in Oakland, California Reuters

3/20 Demonstrators march following the election of Donald Trump as President of the United States Reuters

4/20 Thousands of protesters rallied across the United States expressing shock and anger over Donald Trump's election, vowing to oppose divisive views they say helped the Republican billionaire win the presidency AFP/Getty Images

5/20 Demonstrators protest outside the Chicago Theatre in Chicago, Illinois Getty

6/20 A police officer aims a launcher after demonstrators threw projectiles toward a line of officers during a demonstration in Oakland, California Reuters

7/20 An officer examines a vandalized police vehicle as demonstrators riot in Oakland, California Reuters

8/20 Demonstrators take over the Hollywood 101 Freeway just north of Los Angeles City Hall in protest against the election of Republican Donald Trump as President of the United States Reuters

9/20 A woman holds up a sign reading 'Trump you are an Idiot' as demonstrators gather during a protest against President-elect Donald Trump outside the City Hall building in Los Angeles, California EPA

10/20 A masked demonstrator gestures toward a police line during a demonstration in Oakland, California Reuters

11/20 Demonstrators protest against the election of Republican Donald Trump as President of the United States, near the Trump International Hotel & Tower in Las Vegas, Nevada Reuters

12/20 Musician Lagy Gaga stages a protest against Republican presidential nominee Donald Trump on a sanitation truck outside Trump Tower in New York City Getty

13/20 A woman yells as she takes part in a protest against President-elect Donald Trump in Seattle's Capitol Hill neighborhood AP

14/20 A man dressed in red-white-and-blue sits on the curb during a protest against President-elect Donald Trump in Seattle's Capitol Hill neighborhood AP

15/20 A protester sets off fireworks during a protest against President-elect Donald Trumpin Seattle's Capitol Hill neighborhood AP

16/20 University of California, Davis students protest on campus in Davis, California, U.S. following the election of Donald Trump as President of the United States Reuters

17/20 An Oakland police officer checks out damage after a window was broken by protesters at a car dealership in downtown Oakland, Calif AP

18/20 A protester faces a police line in downtown Oakland, Calif AP

19/20 President-elect Donald Trumpís victory set off multiple protests AP

20/20 A fire burns during protests in Oakland, Calif AP

He also explained the importance of the press and their responsibility to hold the president-elect accountable for his actions. He also gifted his audience with this comparison, “A bullying authoritarian who meets in secret with foreign leaders, who receives gifts of gold? We’re probably a month away from Trump growing out a Saddam Hussein mustache.” Watch Seth Meyers’ full “Closer Look” segment below.