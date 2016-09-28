After the death of its former President Shimon Peres early on Wednesday morning, Israel has begun preparations for what is likely to be the grandest state funeral since the 2013 death of Nelson Mandela.
Leaders and dignitaries are expected to attend from around the world, and tributes to the elder statesman have already started to pour in.
The Israeli Foreign Ministry said Barack Obama, the Clintons, Pope Francis and Prince Charles have confirmed their attendance at the funeral.
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has called a special Cabinet meeting for 10am to discuss the government's response to Peres' passing.
After the Cabinet meeting, a special committee will begin preparing funeral arrangements.
A former aide to Peres said his body will lie in state at the Knesset, or Israeli parliament, on Thursday before a state funeral at the country's national cemetery in Jerusalem on Friday.
Yona Bartal, his former aide, told Israel's Channel 10 TV that the plans were in line with Peres' wishes.
Peres' son-in-law said his family had already had an emotional conversation with President Barack Obama.
Dr Rafi Walden told reporters the family was "very moved". Obama was a good friend of Peres and awarded the Israeli leader the presidential medal of freedom in 2012.
Walden, who was also Peres' personal physician, said Peres died overnight "without suffering."
The former Israeli leader died in the hospital where he had been treated after a major stroke two weeks ago.
In a statement, Mr Obama said: "A light has gone out, but the hope he gave us will burn forever.
"Shimon Peres was a soldier for Israel, for the Jewish people, for justice, for peace, and for the belief that we can be true to our best selves — to the very end of our time on Earth, and in the legacy that we leave to others. For the gift of his friendship and the example of his leadership, todah rabah, Shimon."
