Twitter has gone wild after Sir Rod Stewart appeared to be exuberantly enjoying himself during the Scottish Cup draw.

Stewart was invited to conduct the draw alongside Alan McRae, the president of the SFA and Alan Stubbs, the former Hibernian manager.

The “Do You Think I’m Sexy” singer shouted the numbers as he drew them and gave a cheer when his team, Celtic, were drawn.

Stewart was in charge of drawing home teams and did so in flamboyant style.

The popstar's antics led to Stubbs being so distracted he called out the wrong number when announcing who would face Celtic.

Footage of the draw began circulating on social media with many users speculating whether Stewart was under the influence of alcohol.

What a spot from @Ants_K - did Rod Stewart have a wee pinch at the SFA man in the middle's bum? pic.twitter.com/985ZF4I00e — talkingbaws (@talkingbaws) January 22, 2017

Rod Stewart completely disrespecting Scottish football today — Danny burnell (@Fevtruckdriver) January 22, 2017

Rod Stewart and that Scottish Cup draw is embarrassing. Nothing funny about it. We market ourselves as complete amateurs. — Lewis (@lwalkafc) January 22, 2017

A pissed up Sir Rod Stewart doing the Scottish Cup draw is my highlight of 2017 so far. pic.twitter.com/fz1sdhEv0v — Richard Downey (@RichDowney) January 22, 2017

Many Twitter users enjoyed Stewart's behaviour and one described it as the “highlight of 2017 so far”.

Others were not so enthusiastic about his performance and said it was “disrespectful” to Scottish football.

People news in pictures







9 show all People news in pictures















1/9 US President-elect Donald Trump and musician Kanye West pose for media at Trump Tower in Manhattan, New York City Reuters

2/9 Anna Wintour apologises for criticising Donald Trump on a train. Fashionista was reportedly heard saying the President-elect would use the Presidency 'to sell himself and his brand' Getty

3/9 Ivanka Trump and her husband might be joining the next administration. The couple is plotting a move to the nation's capital Getty

4/9 Samuel L Jackson calls Muslims 'the new black kids in America' 'People perceive them as a threat before even saying hello,' actor says of Muslims in the US Getty

5/9 Former JLS star Oritse Williams denies rape allegation The singer has not been charged Getty

6/9 Bill Gates announces $1bn investment fund for clean energy technology Team-up with Richard Branson, Jeff Bezos and others aims to fight climate change - and reap 'super' rewards Getty

7/9 Donald Trump's aide worked for anti-immigation extremists Poll was used by President-elect during campaign to justify banning Muslims from the US Reuters

8/9 Henry Kissinger tells Nobel Peace Prize forum to give Donald Trump a chance More than 7,000 people called for the 'mastermind of war' to be arrested while visiting Norway EPA

9/9 John Travolta dismisses new Scientology documentary by former member Leah Remini The actor defends the church and says it was a source of support for him when he lost his girlfriend, mother and son Getty

Scottish Cup fifth round draw:

Dunfermline v Hamilton

Raith Rovers or Hearts v Hibernian

St Johnstone v Partick Thistle

Ayr United or Queens Park v Stirling Albion or Clyde

East Fife v St Mirren

Ross County v Aberdeen

Celtic v Inverness Caledonian Thistle

Rangers v Greenock Morton