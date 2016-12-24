Status Quo guitarist Rick Parfitt has died in Spain aged 68, his manager has said.

The rock musician died on Saturday in a Marbella hospital after developing a "severe" infection. He had been admitted on Thursday with a shoulder injury.

A statement from his manager said: "We are truly devastated to have to announce that Status Quo guitarist Rick Parfitt has passed away at lunchtime today.

“He died in hospital in Marbella, Spain as a result of a severe infection, having been admitted to hospital on Thursday evening following complications to a shoulder injury incurred by a previous fall.

“This tragic news comes at a time when Rick was hugely looking forward to launching a solo career with an album and autobiography planned for 2017 following his departure from Status Quo's touring activities on medical advice.

“He will be sorely missed by his family, friends, fellow band members, management, crew and his dedicated legion of fans from throughout the world, gained through 50 years of monumental success with Status Quo."

More to follow...