Donald Trump was mocked throughout his presidential campaign in skits he ostensibly brushed off, at least until the election drew close. But when it came to being ridiculed post-election, he wasn’t happy, apparently expecting a new found reverence from those who once lampooned him in light of his new position.

Mr Trump grumbled on Twitter about his representation in skits on Saturday Night Live. "I watched parts of @nbcsnl Saturday Night Live last night. It is a totally one-sided, biased show - nothing funny at all. Equal time for us?"

He can “dish it out but can’t take it”, says The Late Show Stephen Colbert, who has some career advice for Mr Trump now he is the President-elect.

Donald Trump's most controversial quotes







18 show all Donald Trump's most controversial quotes

































1/18 On Mexicans “When Mexico sends its people, they’re not sending the best. They’re not sending you, they’re sending people that have lots of problems and they’re bringing those problems with us. They’re bringing drugs. They’re bring crime. They’re rapists… And some, I assume, are good people.” AFP/Getty Images

2/18 On Senator McCain “He’s not a war hero... He was a war hero because he was captured. I like people who weren’t captured.” Getty Images

3/18 On Megyn Kelly “You could see there was blood coming out of her eyes. Blood coming out of her wherever.” AFP/Getty Images

4/18 On Vladimir Putin “He’s running his country, and at least he’s a leader, unlike what we have in this country.” Getty Images

5/18 On his popularity “I could stand in the middle of Fifth Avenue and shoot somebody and I wouldn’t lose any voters.” AFP/Getty Images

6/18 On torture "I would bring back waterboarding and I'd bring back a hell of a lot worse than waterboarding." Getty Images

7/18 On his body “Look at those hands, are they small hands? And, [Republican rival Marco Rubio] referred to my hands: ‘If they’re small, something else must be small.’ I guarantee you there’s no problem. I guarantee.” AFP/Getty Images

8/18 On president Obama “He is the founder of Isis.” Getty Images

9/18 On the Second Amendment "Hillary wants to abolish — essentially abolish the Second Amendment. By the way, if she gets to pick, if she gets to pick her judges, nothing you can do, folks. Although the Second Amendment people, maybe there is, I don't know." AFP/Getty Images

10/18 On Hilary Clinton's emails “Russia, if you’re listening, I hope you’re able to find the 30,000 emails that are missing.” AFP/Getty Images

11/18 On sexual assault In a statement regarding the release of a 2005 video in which he can be heard boasting about sexual assault: “This was locker room banter, a private conversation that took place many years ago. Bill Clinton has said far worse to me on the golf course.” Getty Images

12/18 On tax loopholes "I absolutely used it, and so did Warren Buffett, and so did George Soros and so did many people who Hillary is getting money from." AFP/Getty Images

13/18 On his accuser “Believe me, she would not be my first choice, that I can tell you.” Getty Images

14/18 On Hillary Clinton “Such a nasty woman” Getty Images

15/18 On his pro-life stance “Based on what she's saying ... you can take the baby and rip the baby out of the womb in the ninth month, on the final day, and that's unacceptable” Getty Images

16/18 On his accusers "Total fabrication. The events never happened. Never. All of these liars will be sued after the election is over.” Getty Images

17/18 On the 'rigged' election system “I will totally accept the results of this great and historic presidential election — if I win.” Getty Images

18/18 On Hillary Clinton “I hate to say it but if I win I'm going to instruct my attorney general to get a special prosecutor to look into your situation. There has never been so many lies, so much deception. You ought to be ashamed of yourself.” Getty Images

You don’t get to complain about being ridiculed, argues Colbert. Anyone who puts themselves forward as the leader of the United States puts themselves forward for intensive scrutiny, and that includes ridicule.

“Of course, now that he is going to be the president, business cannot occupy all of Donald Trump’s attention. He’s got to save that for Twitter. Like his recent tweets about Saturday Night Live," said Colbert.

Tonight! It's never too late to change your career. #LSSC pic.twitter.com/c6Z0J2cBxN — The Late Show (@colbertlateshow) November 24, 2016

“That’s not how it works, buddy. You’re going to be the president. That’s the guy who gets made fun of. If you wanted to be someone everyone loves, you should have run for ice cream man. And it’s the perfect job for someone who can dish it out but can’t take it.”

Mr Trump has not taken criticism directed his way lightly, despite using social media to launch no-holds-barred attacks on his opponents. During his campaign he suggested he could open up the First Amendment to make it easier for people to sue under libel laws and “win lots of money”. If executed, this is a promise that could have huge ramifications on free speech.

“With me, they’re not protected, because I’m not like other people," Mr Trump warned in Februry. "We’re gonna open up those libel laws, folks, and we’re gonna have people sue you like you never get sued before.”