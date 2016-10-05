Professor Stephen Hawking will appear at a brain injury charity event in Suffolk this morning after initially cancelling his appearance because of ill health.

The celebrated British theorist, 74, was due to appear in person at Headway Suffolk’s annual event, but organisers said this morning he was too ill to travel.

However, a spokesperson for Headway told The Independent he decided to travel to the venue after feeling better.

“He told us he was too unwell to travel but obviously well enough to still speak via video link. Neurological conditions are fluctuating. However, he is feeling better and is now en route.”

Prof Hawking was diagnosed with progressive motor neurone disease at the age of 21 and told he had two years to live. Five decades later, he is now one of the most renowned scientists in the world.

Representatives for Hawking did not immediately respond to a request for comment.