Tara Palmer-Tomkinson has reportedly been found dead at her London flat aged 45.

The former IT girl had been battling a brain tumour discovered by doctors last January.

They discovered the tumour in her pituitary gland and further tests revealed she was suffering from a rare auto-immune condition.

A police spokesperson said: “Police were called by London Ambulance Service at approximately 13:40hrs on Wednesday, 8 February to an address in Bramham Gardens, SW5.

“A woman, aged in her 40s, was pronounced dead at the scene. Next of kin have been informed.

“The death is being treated as unexplained. At this early stage, police are not treating the death as suspicious.

“Enquiries into the circumstances are ongoing. The Coroner has been informed.”

More follows