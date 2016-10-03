The son of Monty Python actor and director Terry Jones broke down in tears as he helped his father accept a Bafta Cymru award for contribution to film and television.

Welsh-born Mr Jones, 74, picked up the award after almost 50 years of work, both with the Monty Python team and as a director and documentary presenter. He is also a renowned author of children's books.

His son, Bill, held his father's hand as the audience greeted the pair to the Cardiff stage with a standing ovation on Sunday evening.

Mr Jones, who suffers from primary progressive aphasia - a form of dementia which affects his ability to communicate - joked to the crowd to “quiet down” before his son took over to make a short speech.

Tears came to his son's eyes as he said: “We would like to thank everyone. I know it's a great honour for dad to win this award.

“The struggles we've been going through ... We are so proud of him.”

Presenting the award on the 25th anniversary of the event was Mr Jones's Monty Python co-star Michael Palin.

Before welcoming his friend to the stage with an affectionate embrace, he described the pair's experiences working and studying together at Oxford.

He said: “Life seemed more exciting when Terry was around.

“The first sketch we performed was as a pair of police officers at the Edinburgh festival and for the next few years we were inseparable.

“His force of character and tireless workaholism kept us all up to the mark. He has been relentlessly prolific while being a wonderful friend.”

The event's host Huw Stephens described Mr Jones as a “national treasure”.

Among other Welsh artists to win awards for their work either behind or in front of cameras was Oscar-nominated make-up artist Sian Grigg.

The 47-year-old, who worked on the sets of Saving Private Ryan and Titanic, was given a special message by Hollywood star Leonardo DiCaprio via a video link.

After working on films together for over 20 years, including The Revenant last year, he said: “It has been an incredible experience working with you.

“I cannot think of anyone in the world who is more deserving of this award. You are truly inspirational and I hope to work with you for another 20 years.

“Congratulations, and I miss you.”

