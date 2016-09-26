Michael Palin has penned a poignant letter about his friend and fellow actor Terry Jones and said it was “painful to watch” his dementia progress.

Jones, 74 and Palin, 73 were both part of the surreal British comedy troupe Monty Python and have built up a close relationship over the years.

Jones, who directed Monty Python’s films The Meaning of Life and Life of Brian and co-directed Monty Python and the Holy Grail with Terry Gilliam, announced he had primary progressive aphasia which affects his ability to communicate on Friday.

In a heartfelt Facebook post, Palin said his inability to speak was “the cruellest thing” which could happen to someone whose joie de vivre was words.

“Terry J has been my close friend and workmate for over fifty years,” Palin wrote. “The progress of his dementia has been painful to watch and the news announced yesterday that he has a type of aphasia which is gradually depriving him of the ability to speak is about the cruellest thing that could befall someone to whom words, ideas, arguments, jokes and stories were once the stuff of life.”

Nevertheless, he explained Jones was not “out of circulation” and was spending a great deal of time with his family. He also said he met up with Jones at his local pub earlier in the week for one of their regular meals.

“Terry doesn’t say very much but he smiles, laughs, recognises and responds, and I’m always pleased to see him. Long may that last," he said.

The news of the Welsh-born actor’s dementia was made public on Tuesday as Bafta Cymru announced he has been given a special award for outstanding contribution to film and television.

A spokesperson for Jones said: “Terry has been diagnosed with primary progressive aphasia, a variant of frontotemporal dementia. This illness affects his ability to communicate and he is no longer able to give interviews. Terry is proud and honoured to be recognised in this way and is looking forward to the celebrations.”

Jones met Palin at Oxford before they rose to fame in Monty Python alongside John Cleese, Graham Chapman, Terry Gilliam and Eric Idle.