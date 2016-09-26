He was uninvited, and turned up in sports clothes.

Yet Tom Hanks was heartily welcomed by a couple who were getting married in Central Park this weekend.

The Sully and Bridge of Spies actor was jogging through the park when he spotted the couple.

The Oscar-winner stopped to greet bride Elizabeth and groom Ryan and give them his best wishes.

Photos of the three were captured by photographer Meg Miller.

"We were in the midst of shooting and he just sort of walked up to us and introduced himself saying, ‘Hi, I’m Tom Hanks,'" Ms Miller told The New York Post.

"It was a great New York minute," she added.

60-year-old Hanks also posted a picture of him and the couple on his own Instagram page.

“Elizabeth and Ryan! Congrats and blessings! Hanx,” he wrote.

Last year, Hanks, whose credits include Big, Forrest Gump and Captain Phillips, used twitter to help a Fordham University student find her student ID card.

In a reent Radio Times interview, he suggested he was responsible for his diagnosis of diabetes in 2013 due to being “an idiot” earlier in life with his diet and weight. He was told he will no longer have type 2 diabetes if he reaches the target weight set by his doctor.

Earlier this year the annual Harris Poll, drawn from a survey of more than 2,200 adults, found that Hanks was America’s most loved Hollywood star.