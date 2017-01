​Tyrus Wong, the artist whose paintings served as a visual inspiration for Disney classic Bambi, has died at the age of 106.

The Disney legend died peacefully at his home on Friday surrounded by his three daughters.

Wong’s death was announced on his Facebook page. “With heavy hearts, we announce the passing of Tyrus Wong,” the post read. “Tyrus died peacefully at his home surrounded by his loving daughters Kim, Kay and Tai-Ling. He was 106 years old.”

The Walt Disney Family Museum expressed its sadness at the news of his passing in a statement.

“Legendary Disney artist, Tyrus Wong had a gift for evoking incredible feeling in his art with simple, gestural composition,” it read.

“Though Tyrus worked at The Walt Disney Studios only three years, between 1938 and 1941; his influence on the artistic composition of the animated feature Bambi cannot be overstated.”

Notable deaths in 2016







42 show all Notable deaths in 2016

















































































1/42 Debbie Reynolds was an American actress, singer, businesswoman, film historian, and humanitarian. She died on December 28 in Los Angeles Rex

2/42 Actress Carrie Fisher died on December 27 aged 60 Rex

3/42 Comedian and Actor Ricky Harris died on December 26 aged 54 Rex

4/42 British singer George Michael died on 25 December aged 53 Getty

5/42 Rick Parfitt OBE was an English musician, best known for being a singer, songwriter and rhythm guitarist in the rock band Status Quo. He died on December 24 in Marbella, Spain Rex

6/42 Lord Jenkin of Roding died at the age of 90 on the 21 December PA wire

7/42 Rabbi Lionel Blue died on the 19 December Rex

8/42 Zsa Zsa Gabor died on December 18 Getty

9/42 Leonard Cohen died on 7 November Getty Images

10/42 Grand secretary of the Orange Order Drew Nelson died on 10 October aged 60 after a short illness PA

11/42 Aaron Pryor, the relentless junior welterweight died Sunday, Oct. 9, at the age of 60 at his home in Cincinnati after a long battle with heart disease AP

12/42 Polish Director Andrzej Wajda died on October 9, aged 90 Reuters

13/42 Stylianos Pattakos has died following a stroke on 8th October. He was 103 years old. AP

14/42 Dickie Jeeps, was an English rugby union player who played for Northampton. He represented and captained both the England national rugby union team and the British Lions in the 1950s and 1960s. He died on 8th October. He was 84 Getty

15/42 Duke of Westminster Billionaire landowner the Duke of Westminster, Gerald Cavendish Grosvenor has died on 9 August, aged 64 Rex Features

16/42 Christina Knudsen Sir Roger Moore’s stepdaughter Christina Knudsen has died from cancer on 25 July at teh age of 47 Getty Images

17/42 Caroline Aherne The actress Caroline Aherne has died from cancer on 2 July at the age of 52 Getty Images

18/42 Christina Grimmie Christina Grimmie, 22, who was an American singer and songwriter, known for her participation in the NBC singing competition The Voice, was signing autographs at a concert venue in Orlando on 10 June when an assailant shot her. Grimmie was transported to a local hospital where she died from her wounds on 11 June Getty

19/42 Kimbo Slice Former UFC and Bellator MMA fighter Kimbo Slice died after being admitted to hospital in Florida on 6 June, aged 42 Getty

20/42 Muhammad Ali The three-time former heavyweight world champion died after being admitted to hospital with a respiratory illness on 3 June, aged 74 Getty Images

21/42 Sally Brampton Brampton who was the launch editor of the UK edition of Elle magazine has died on 10 May, aged 60 Grant Triplow/REX/Shutterstock

22/42 Billy Paul The soul singer Billy Paul, who was best known for his single “Me and Mrs Jones”, has died on 24 April, aged 81 Noel Vasquez/Getty Images

23/42 Prince Prince, the legendary musician, has been found dead at his Paisley Park recording studio on 21 April. He was 57

24/42 Chyna WWE icon Joan Laurer dies aged 45 after being found at California home on 20 April

25/42 Victoria Wood The five-time Bafta-winning actress and comedian Victoria Wood has died on 20 April at her London home after a short illness with cancer. She was 62

26/42 David Gest The entertainer and former husband of Liza Minnelli, David Gest has been found dead on 12 April in the Four Seasons hotel in Canary Warf, London. He was 62-years-old PA

27/42 Denise Robertson Denise Robertson, an agony aunt on This Morning for over 30 years, has died on 1 April, aged 83

28/42 Zaha Hadid Dame Zaha Hadid, the prominent architect best known for designs such as the London Olympic Aquatic Centre and the Guangzhou Opera House, has died of a heart attack on 31 March, aged 65 2010 AFP

29/42 Ronnie Corbett British entertainer Ronnie Corbett has passed away on 31 March at the age of 85 2014 Getty Images

30/42 Imre Kertesz Hungarian writer and Holocaust survivor Imre Kertesz, who won the 2002 Nobel Literature Prize, has died on 31 March, at the age of 86 REUTERS

31/42 Rob Ford Rob Ford, the former controversial mayor of Toronto, has died following a battle with a rare form of cancer. The 46-year-old passed away at the Mount Sinai Hospital in Toronto on 22 March

32/42 Joey Feek Joey (left) passed away in March after a two-year cancer illness. She was part of country music duo, Joey + Rory, with her husband Rory (right) Jason Merritt/Getty Images

33/42 Umberto Eco Italian writer and philosopher Umberto Eco died 19 February 2016 aged 84 EPA

34/42 Harper Lee Harper Lee, the American novelist known for writing 'To Kill a Mockingbird', died February 19, 2016 aged 89 2005 Getty Images

35/42 Vanity Vanity, pictured performing in 1983, died aged 57 REX Features

36/42 Dave Mirra The BMX legend's body found inside truck with gunshot wound after apparent suicide aged 41

37/42 Harry Harpham The former miner became Sheffield Labour MP in May after many years as a local councillor. He died after succumbing to cancer, at the age of 61.

38/42 Dale Griffin The Mott the Hoople drummer died on January 17, aged 67 REX

39/42 Rene Angelil Celine Dion's husband and manager Rene Angelil has lost his battle with cancer on 14 January, aged 73 2011 Getty Images

40/42 Alan Rickman Legendary actor Alan Rickman has died on 14 January at the age of 69 after battle with pancreatic cancer. He is largely regarded as one of the most beloved British actors of our generation with roles in Love Actually, Die Hard, Michael Collins, and Robin Hood: Prince of Thieves and an illustrious stage career 2015 Getty Images

41/42 Maurice White The Earth, Wind & Fire founder died aged 74. The nine-piece band sold more than 90 million albums worldwide and won six Grammy awards

42/42 Lawrence Phillips Former NFL star found dead in prison cell on 13 January in suspected suicide, aged 40 AFP/Getty Images

The painter was born in Canton (now Guangzhou) in China in 1910 but immigrated to California at the age of nine with his father, leaving his mother and sister behind, whom they never saw again.

From an early age, Wong developed a keen interest in drawing and painting. Teachers noticed his artistic talents and he received a scholarship for the Otis College of Art and Design in Los Angeles. Quickly afterwards, Wong found his feet as an entry level animator at Disney in 1938, toiling away drawing hundreds of Mickey Mouse sketches.

We are deeply saddened to hear of the passing of Disney Legend, Tyrus Wong. He was 106. Our thoughts are with the Wong family. pic.twitter.com/V1rHekEoxz — Walt Disney Museum (@WDFMuseum) December 31, 2016

But it was not long until the Bambi sketches he had painted at home were spotted by Walt Disney. They quickly formed the basis for the visual style of the cult Disney classic.

After finishing at Disney, Wong started working at Warner Brothers, where he worked for the following 26 years.

In 2001, he was inducted into the Disney Legend Hall of Fame.

Wong is survived both by his daughters and his wider family.