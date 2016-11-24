While a feeling of impending doom post-Brexit and US election was evident across America and Britain and expressed by some leaders, Tony Blair is more optimistic about the future and humanity's progress.

In an interview with The New Statesman, Mr Blair insisted real, palpable progression is being made globally despite Britain’s vote to leave the European Union and the seismic result of the most polarising election in recent American memory.

Amid bleak forecasts on the economy and anxiety over instability, the former Prime Minister insisted "there’s a lot to celebrate".

"There is absolutely no reason to be pessimistic about the human condition," he said. "But there are people who will exploit the fears of people if we don’t root the hopes of people in realistic, sensible policies.”

Donald Trump's most controversial quotes







Donald Trump's most controversial quotes

































1/18 On John McCain Asked about Senator John McCain – a former POW in Vietnam – at the Family Leadership Summit in Ames, Iowa: “He’s not a war hero... He was a war hero because he was captured. I like people who weren’t captured.” 18 July 2015

2/18 On Megyn Kelly “You could see there was blood coming out of her eyes. Blood coming out of her wherever.” 7 August 2015

3/18 On Vladimir Putin “He’s running his country, and at least he’s a leader, unlike what we have in this country.” 18 December 2015

4/18 On his popularity “I could stand in the middle of Fifth Avenue and shoot somebody and I wouldn’t lose any voters.” 23 January 2016

5/18 On torture "I would bring back waterboarding and I'd bring back a hell of a lot worse than waterboarding." 7 February 2016

6/18 On his body “Look at those hands, are they small hands? And, [Republican rival Marco Rubio] referred to my hands: ‘If they’re small, something else must be small.’ I guarantee you there’s no problem. I guarantee.” 3 March 2016

7/18 On Hillary Clinton “Russia, if you’re listening, I hope you’re able to find the 30,000 emails that are missing.” 27 July 2016

8/18 On Captain Khan's parents In an interview with ABC news after the Democratic National Convention, Trump speculates about the parents of killed Muslim soldier Captain Humayun Khan: "I saw him. He was, you know, very emotional. And probably looked like — a nice guy to me. His wife, if you look at his wife, she was standing there. She had nothing to say. She probably — maybe she wasn't allowed to have anything to say." 30 July

9/18 On the Second Amendment "Hillary wants to abolish — essentially abolish the Second Amendment. By the way, if she gets to pick, if she gets to pick her judges, nothing you can do, folks. Although the Second Amendment people, maybe there is, I don't know." 9 August 2016

10/18 On President Barack Obama “He is the founder of Isis.” 10 August

11/18 On sexual assault In a statement regarding the release of a 2005 video in which he can be heard boasting about sexual assault: “This was locker room banter, a private conversation that took place many years ago. Bill Clinton has said far worse to me on the golf course.” 7 October 2016

12/18 On Hillary Clinton's emails “I hate to say it but if I win I'm going to instruct my attorney general to get a special prosecutor to look into your situation. There has never been so many lies, so much deception. You ought to be ashamed of yourself.” 9 October 2016

13/18 On avoiding income tax Also during the second debate, he was confronted about evading federal income tax for almost two decades: "I absolutely used it, and so did Warren Buffett, and so did George Soros and so did many people who Hillary is getting money from." 9 October 2016

14/18 On his accusers Referring to one of his accusers at a rally in North Carolina: “Believe me, she would not be my first choice, that I can tell you.” 14 October 2016

15/18 On Hillary Clinton “Such a nasty woman” 19 October

16/18 On pro-life policies At the third debate he was asked about his pro-life policies: “Based on what she's saying ... you can take the baby and rip the baby out of the womb in the ninth month, on the final day, and that's unacceptable." 19 October 2016

17/18 On the 'rigged' election system “I will totally accept the results of this great and historic presidential election — if I win.” 20 October

18/18 On suing his accusers Speaking at the iconic Gettysburg Address in Pennsylvania, he promised to get his revenge against the more than dozen women who have accused him of sexual assault. "Total fabrication. The events never happened. Never. All of these liars will be sued after the election is over.” 22 October

Mr Blair is more concerned with the one responsibility he believes the world now has after Donald Trump's win. He warned fears prompted by an increasingly turbulent world should not allow leaders to give themselves more power.

“In a world of uncertainty, people want strength in their leaders,” Mr Blair warned. “It’s our job to make sure that that does not bleed across into authoritarianism.”

His optimism about the future was shared by his wife Cherie Blair, who urged women to use Mr Trump’s victory as impetus for pushing women’s rights higher up the agenda.

“Obviously, we were disappointed,” she told The Independent last week. “But we have to take this an opportunity and even though some people may think this is a set back because we didn’t get a woman president, it should make us even more determined to show what women can do to make sure that we not only battle to keep the rights we have, but we push the agenda forward.”