Canadian novelist W.P Kinsella, best known for the book that became the film “Field of Dreams”, has died at the age of 81.

His literary agent, Carolyn Swayze, said Kinsella’s death was doctor-assisted and gave no further details about his health, CBC reported.

Canada adopted right-to-die legislation in June 2016 and the law allows an individual to end his life if diagnosed with a terminal illness.

Kinsella published more than 30 works, including fiction, non-fiction and poetry.

His most famous book, Shoeless Joe, is about a farmer who hears a voice telling him to build a baseball field. When he does, spirits of the sport's legends come to play. The novel was adapted into the 1989 film Field of Dreams, starring Kevin Costner.

Kinsella is well regarded within the sport and the Canadian baseball Hall of Fame gave him the Jack Graney Award in 2011 for a significant contribution to the game.

Kinsella suffered a head injury in a car accident in 1997 and lost interest in writing. Instead he spent his days playing Scrabble on the internet, according to CBC.

He did resume writing for a brief period and his final work, Russian Dolls, is set for release next year.