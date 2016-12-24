Zara and Mike Tindall have lost their baby, a spokesperson for the couple has said.

Zara, who is the Queen’s granddaughter and the daughter of Princess Anne and Mark Phillips, announced she and her husband, the former England rugby player Mike, were expecting their second child at the end of November.

In a statement released today, a spokesperson for the couple said: “Very sadly, Zara and Mike Tindall have lost their baby. At this difficult time, we ask that everyone respects their privacy.”

When contacted by The Independent, Buckingham Palace declined to comment.

In November, the couple said they were "very, very happy" to announce they would be expecting a second child who was due in the late spring

The couple married in 2011 and have one daughter Mia who will turn three next month.

Zara is an Olympic equestrian champion who competed under her maiden name Phillips. She changed to her married name last year.