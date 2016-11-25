Review: Nissan Micra

The Nissan Micra has been one of those stalwarts, driven by grannies, and then somehow turned into a suburban and usually tragic street racer by those who have obviously just passed their test. The last most was so forgettable that, well, where were we? But that’s just changed, and changed in a big way.

At this point there would usually be a bit about how the new car has a totally new platform which decreases weight, increases rigidity and makes the driver have a body-mass index of an athlete. But this is a Micra. It uses the old platform. That ought to be a major downtick but actually it’s not.

It’s certainly been given a major makeover, and it’s similar to that under Nissan’s Note, so there’s no need to worry. Also reassuring is the new suspension system fore and aft, and there’s no doubting that the bodywork and aesthetic is all new as well. Nissan says it wants to be the best in class again, and it’s clearly tried hard to achieve just that.

One other thing that Europeans might like is that this car is going to be built in France rather than the previous set-up of being built in Thailand or India. We get our own European model.

Actually, the things we’re going to like just keeps being added to. Sit in the cabin and you’ll be aware that it’s all new. You a two-tone interior and, in some trims, faux leather too, and the whole ambience is right up there with cars like the VW Polo, and that’s praise indeed.

There’s plenty to love in the front, with space, good materials, a decent infotainment system and, if you choose it, a really good Bose sound system with a speaker in the headrest. The payoff is manual windows in the rear and a slightly rough boot, but they’re going to need to keep the price competitive somehow.

As yet we don’t know the price range, but there’s no way it can be more than cars like the Ford Fiesta or VW Polo, as this sector is just too competitive. Speaking of which, what about the engines? We’ve tried two, although admittedly not in final production form, and they both impress.

The 1.5-litre diesel goes well enough with a decent spread of power, but it also weighs quite a lot which tends to offset the power. We’d prefer the 0.9-litre three-pot petrol, which means that you have a car that’s 80kg lighter to begin with. That version pulls well once you’re safely over 2000rpm, and drives steadily through its five-speed manual box. We didn’t better 40mpg but that’s hardly representative driving, so you should see definitely better than that.

The handling is perhaps even more of a revelation. Both handling and ride are excellent, pitched perfectly between the top-handling Fiesta and the very comfortable Polo. Steering is light, the ride is smooth, and there’s plenty to be impressed by. This is aided by some trick tech.

Chassis Control includes technology which very gently brakes a rear wheel after you’ve hit a bump hard, as that helps settle the car, or it can do it in a corner to help keep the car on line. It’s subtle stuff but you can turn it off and then you can see that it works. Much like most things on this new Micra, it works very well.

As mentioned, we don’t have prices yet, but if they’re on the money this has to be a serious contender. Forget your prejudices about the Nissan Micra, this is a major departure and one we look forward to driving more. Welcome back, Micra.

Nissan Micra 0.9T

On sale March 2017

Price: £15,000 (est)

Engine: 3 cyls, 898cc, turbo, petrol

Power: 89bhp at 5500rpm

Torque: 104lb ft at 2250rpm

Gearbox: 5-spd manual

Kerb weight: 1001kg

0-62mph: 12.1sec

Top speed: 109mph

Economy: 64.2mpg (est, combined)

CO2/tax band 99g/km (est): 16%

