The Cassini spacecraft is headed to its death in Saturn's atmosphere.

But first, it will do some more of the groundbreaking and important science work that it has been doing for the last decade it has spent flying around the planet.

That has included detecting the potential for life in our own solar system and shedding new and unprecedented light on our huge and often surprising neighbour.

Even in its last moments – which will come on 15 September – Cassini will be capturing information and images of the likes never before seen. And the mission will finish as it has gone before – concluding a decade-long project that has included some of the most stunning pictures of space ever taken.

Here's a small sample of some of those images.

1/9 In this handout image released on April 30, 2013 by NASA, the spinning vortex of Saturn's north polar storm is seen from NASA's Cassini spacecraft on November 27, 2012 in the Saturnian system of space. The false-color image of the storm resembles a red rose surrounded by green foliage which was made by using a combination of spectral filters sensitive to wavelengths of near-infrared light at a distance of approximately 261,000 miles from Saturn NASA via Getty Images

2/9 The planet Saturn is seen in the first color composite made of images taken by NASA's Cassini spacecraft on its approach to the ringed planet, October 21, 2002. The probe's arrival is still 20 months away. The planet was 285 million kilometers (177 million miles) away from the spacecraft, nearly twice the distance between the Sun and Earth, when Cassini took images of it using various filters NASA/Getty Images

3/9 Nasa's Cassini spacecraft is shown diving through the plume of Saturn's moon Enceladus in 2015 Nasa/JPL-Caltech/Reuters

4/9 NASA's Cassini spacecraft captured this view of planet Earth as a point of light between the icy rings of Saturn NASA/JPL-Caltech/Space Science Institute

5/9 The giant plumes of ice on Enceladus seen by the Cassini spacecraft in 2009 Nasa

6/9 The image of Titan is actually a composite of a number of pictures taken by Cassini during the flyby

7/9 The unique six-sided jet stream at Saturn's north pole known as "the hexagon" taken by NASA's Cassini mission is seen in this still handout image from a movie released December 4, 2013 REUTERS/NASA/JPL-Caltech/SSI/Hampton/Handout

8/9 The Cassini spacecraft took this mosaic of the planet Saturn and its rings backlit against the Sun on October 17, 2012 using infrared, red and violet spectral filters that were combined to create an enhanced-color view, in this handout image courtesy of NASA REUTERS/NASA/JPL-Caltech/Space Science Institute/Handout

9/9 A handout photograph shows the first flash of sunlight reflected off a lake on Saturn's moon Titan taken by NASA's Cassini spacecraft on July 8, 2009 and released by NASA to Reuters December 17, 2009. The glint off a mirror-like surface is known as a specular reflection. It confirmed the presence of liquid in the moon's northern hemisphere, where lakes are more numerous and larger than those in the southern hemisphere REUTERS/NASA/JPL/University of Arizona/DLR/Handout

Nasa is currently celebrating the "Grand Finale" of the Cassini mission, which will see it fly closer and closer to Saturn until it burns up.

That finale really began earlier this week, when Cassini flew past the moon Titan for the last time and began a trajectory that will lead to its death. Nasa engineers now couldn't bring an end to that death spiral if they wanted to, since Cassini is in a fatal orbit.

But it is being celebrated today by Nasa – and in a Google Doodle – because it has begun the first of 22 dives between the rings and the planet that will happen before the mission comes to an end.