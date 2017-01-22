Theresa May dodges the question on Brexit

Theresa May has refused to go into details about her plans for a trade deal with the EU in response to a series of questions put to her on the Andrew Marr Show.

When asked about her Brexit plans by Andrew Marr, the Prime Minister said: "I have every expectation that we will be able to achieve a very good trade deal with the European Union. I think that not just because it's going to be good for the UK but also it's going to be good for the European Union too.

"So I want a trade deal with the EU which ensures that our companies have the best possible access to and opportunity to operate within the European Single market in goods and services.

"But I'm very clear that on behalf of the British people I don't want to sign up to a bad deal for the UK. So it is right that we say we look at the alternatives."

Asked about what those alternatives might be, Ms May said: "Well the alternative, whatever the circumstances, whatever the deal we sign up to, I want to maintain the competitiveness of the British economy, which is why I want to maintain those options.

“We will be looking at the competitiveness of the British economy, if we have to walk away, I don't suspect we will, I have every confidence because of the interests of the European Union as well that we will be able to get that good deal.

Mr Marr suggested the Prime Minister was "elegantly moving away" from the alternatives he was trying to ask her about.