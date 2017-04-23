Boyfriend of reality TV star arrested over Hackney nightclub acid attack

Police have arrested the boyfriend of a reality TV star in connection with an acid attack at an east London nightclub that left two seriously hurt.

Arthur Collins, 25, was arrested on suspicion of attempted murder, the Metropolitan Police said in a statement. He is the boyfriend of The Only Way is Essex star Ferne McCann.

Mr Collins is the fourth person to be arrested following the attack at Mangle nightclub in Hackney, which took place on 17 April.

Twenty people suffered the effects of an acidic substance sprayed inside the club, with two people, aged 24 and 29, moved to a specialist burns hospital in Essex.

Police tracked Mr Collins to an address in Rushden, a town in Northamptonshire, and said he will be taken into custody at a police station in London.

Ms MCann had appealed to her boyfriend to turn himself in, describing accusations against him as "highly shocking".

A 21-year-old man has been charged in connection to the attack. Another man, aged 24, and a 33-year-old woman were also arrested but have been released from custody.