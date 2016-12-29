A woman jailed for pocketing nearly £20,000 in false benefits and stealing a further £30,000 from vulnerable people has been ordered to pay a token fine of £1.

Maria Pridmore, 36, was sentenced to three years in prison in August after she admitted fraudulently taking more than £16,000 in housing benefit, council tax benefit and income support while carrying out “Walter Mitty” style frauds against friends and relatives.

She was also found guilty of 19 counts of fraud and theft against four women – including one with dementia – who she befriended and stole the bank details of.

But Judge Simon Hirst ruled Pridmore, who appeared via video link from Drake Hall prison in Staffordshire, did not have the assets to pay the money back to her victims or the state and ordered her to pay back a nominal sum of £1.

The former drug addict hit the headlines in 2012 after she gave birth to a “miracle” daughter after suffering 14 miscarriages, a stillbirth and the death of a baby son.

But at Pridmore’s sentencing hearing in August, Lincoln Crown Court heard that she had been pretending to be a lone-parent with dependent children to receive state aid but failed to declare when she had moved or was living with her partner.

It also emerged that in 2013 she had stolen over £14,000 from Katherine Saunders by linking Ms Saunders’ credit card to her Paypal account.

UK news in pictures







15 show all UK news in pictures



























1/15 21 December 2016 Police close The Mall outside Buckingham Palace in London. The London Metropoltan Police have closed roads for the Changing of the Guard outside Buckingham Palace and will step up security over the festive period following the 19 December truck attack in Berlin EPA

2/15 21 December 2016 Armed police officers patrol a closed road during the Changing of the Guard ceremony at Buckingham Palace in London. The London Metropoltan Police have closed roads for the Changing of the Guard outside Buckingham Palace and will step up security over the festive period following the 19 December truck attack in Berlin Reuters

3/15 21 December 2016 Despite a forecast for cloud and rain, a large crowd gathered at the famous historic stone circle, a UNESCO listed ancient monument, to celebrate the sunrise closest to the Winter Solstice, the shortest day of the year. The event is claimed to be more important in the pagan calendar than the summer solstice, because it marks the 're-birth' of the Sun for the New Year Getty

4/15 16 December 2016 The scene at HMP Birmingham where a disturbance took place. The trouble is reported to have been taking place across a number of wings at the privately-run prison, with claims also made in local media that prisoners have smashed light fittings and threatened officers PA

5/15 15 December 2016 Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn, views the work of volunteer workers making free goody bags, during a visit to the Centrepoint hostel, in Camberwell John Stillwell/PA Wire

6/15 11 December 2016 Europe's largest Chinese Lantern Festival takes place at Longleat House to celebrate the Safari Park's 50th anniversary Rex

7/15 11 December 2016 Europe's largest Chinese Lantern Festival takes place at Longleat House to celebrate the Safari Park's 50th anniversary Rex

8/15 11 December 2016 Longleat Festival of Light, Wiltshire, UK Rex

9/15 11 December 2016 Thousands of runners in Santa costumes take part in the Glasgow Santa Dash to raise funds for the Beatson Cancer Charity PA wire

10/15 8 December 2016 Gina Miller Reuters

11/15 5 December 2016 Sunrise over Tynemouth Castle and Priory on the Northeast coast, overlooking Tynemouth Pier PA wire

12/15 5 December 2016 Runners are silhouetted against trees and the early morning mist in Richmond Park, London PA wire

13/15 5 December 2016 A deer is silhouetted against the sky in Richmond Park, London PA wire

14/15 5 December 2016 Former lorry driver Ralph Clarke, 101, thought to be the oldest defendant in British legal history, arriving at Birmingham Crown Court where he is due to go on trial accused of a string of historical sexual offences PA wire

15/15 5 December 2016 Gina Miller, co-founder of investment fund SCM Private arrives at the Supreme court in London on the first day of a four-day hearing Getty

She set up an account with an online fashion retailer under Ms Saunders’ name and bought more than £250 in items and withdrew a further £2,850 from the bank by pretending to be her.

Pridmore also targeted dementia sufferer Angela Bird, 78, after taking her home at Spalding police station in 2015.

She later befriended Ms Bird’s daughter-in-law after claiming her mother had just died and she was working as a Macmillan nurse. She then took Ms Bird to the bank in order to steal £550.

In the same year Pridmore also stole £2,800 from Davina Crocker, 84, using her ATM card.

She also used it to buy £500 worth of goods and after Ms Crocker was moved to a care home she continued to use her details to transfer over £5,000 out of her account – even using the card to pay for a £60 return taxi fare for a court appearance, the Lincolnshire Echo reported.

But Judge Simon Hirst ruled Pridmore, who appeared via video link from Drake Hall prison in Staffordshire, did not have the assets to pay the money back to her victims and ordered her to pay back a nominal sum of £1.

Pridmore, from Holbeach in Lincolnshire, pleaded guilty to seven counts of benefit fraud, 19 charges of theft and fraud against the women and to several other shop thefts, obstructing a police officer and stealing her father’s flatpack kitchen furniture days after his wife’s death in April 2015.