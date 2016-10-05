The woman allegedly raped by footballer Ched Evans said she woke up naked in a hotel room alone and could not remember how she had got there, a court has heard.

Evans, who plays for League One side Chesterfield, is facing a retrial over allegations that he carried out the sex attack on the complainant at hotel in North Wales in 2011.

The 27-year-old striker was previously found guilty of rape, but a jury has been told that the conviction was quashed by the Court of Appeal.

He is now on trial at Cardiff Crown Court and denies the charge against him.

It is the prosecution's case that the complainant was too drunk to have consented to sex with the Wales international and that the defendant "left surreptitiously" via a fire door afterwards.

On the second day of the new hearing, jurors watched a DVD recording of the complainant speaking to police.

The woman, who cannot be named for legal reasons, told police: "I was in the bed on my own and I wasn't dressed. I couldn't really remember ... I've tried to think what happened in between but I can't remember anything.

"I felt dead confused and did not know where I was.

"I did not know what to do or where I was. I started panicking."

