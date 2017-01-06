  1. News
City worker admits killing former colleague with single punch after he threw his shoe out of window

Alexander Thomson expects to receive custodial sentence following guilty plea

Thomas Hulme, who was killed by former colleague Alexander Thomson after he threw his shoe out of a minicab window PA

A City worker has admitted killing a recruitment consultant with a single punch after his shoe was thrown out of a minicab window.

Alexander Thomson, 32, was on a night out with former colleagues on August 26 when he reacted to the prank by lashing out at Thomas Hulme and hitting him in the head.

At the time, the group of four were inside a minicab on Farringdon Street in the City of London.

Mr Hulme, 23, from Tooting, south London, died the following evening and Thomson was charged with his manslaughter.

The defendant, of Broomwood Road, Clapham, south London, appeared before the Old Bailey.

Relatives of the victim sat in court when he entered his guilty plea.

The court heard that the defendant had issues with his alcohol consumption and was exploring with counsellors whether they masked any underlying issues.

His lawyer Lisa Wilding QC noted he had "matters recorded against him" in the past.

She said: "Alexander Thomson recognises a custodial sentence will be the expected sentence following his guilty plea.

"He now abstains completely from alcohol."

Judge Anthony Bate adjourned sentencing to March 10 to allow for a report to be compiled with Thomson given conditional bail.

Press Association