Shocking footage has revealed the moment a pair of young men threatened two shop workers with a gun and a large knife as they robbed a supermarket in south-east London.

CCTV footage released by police shows two men armed with a black handgun and a kitchen knife enter a Co-op in Eltham and threaten the members of staff, as they take money from the till and steal cigarettes.

During the ordeal, which occurred at 10:25pm on Sunday, a visibly frightened female shop worker can be heard saying: “I don’t have any money” as the men repeat orders for her to hand over cash, brandishing their weapons.

As the two robbers move in and continue to demand money another worker appears and says he will open the till. The man holding the gun can be heard saying: “Give me the money”, “Hurry up” and “Now” as the member of staff enters codes to open the till.

Meanwhile, the robber wielding the knife raids shelves behind the till and steals what appears to be tobacco while the female shop worker stands by apparently shaking with fear.

After one of them has obtained the money in the till and the other filled a plastic bag with cigarette packets, the two men walk out, leaving the two workers in what appears to be a state of shock.

According to police, the suspects made their getaway in a waiting white Range Rover Evoque, driven by a third suspect.

The Metropolitan Police are now appealing for the public to help locate the two men in connection with the robbery. In a statement, the force said: “Officers have released the footage after the Co-op store in Westhorne Avenue, Eltham was robbed at 22:25hrs on Sunday 31 July.

UK news in pictures







17 show all UK news in pictures































1/17 30 December 2016 Fog shrouds the Houses of Parliament in central London after forecasters warned of visibility as low as 100 metres with fog and sub-zero temperatures across swathes of England PA wire

2/17 30 December 2016 A sign on the M25 motorway near Heathrow Airport warns motorists of fog after forecasters warned of visibility as low as 100 metres with fog and sub-zero temperatures across swathes of England PA wire

3/17 28 December 2016 Two deer lock horns in the frost and fog in Windsor Great Park in Berkshire PA wire

4/17 21 December 2016 Police close The Mall outside Buckingham Palace in London. The London Metropoltan Police have closed roads for the Changing of the Guard outside Buckingham Palace and will step up security over the festive period following the 19 December truck attack in Berlin EPA

5/17 21 December 2016 Despite a forecast for cloud and rain, a large crowd gathered at the famous historic stone circle, a UNESCO listed ancient monument, to celebrate the sunrise closest to the Winter Solstice, the shortest day of the year. The event is claimed to be more important in the pagan calendar than the summer solstice, because it marks the 're-birth' of the Sun for the New Year Getty

6/17 16 December 2016 The scene at HMP Birmingham where a disturbance took place. The trouble is reported to have been taking place across a number of wings at the privately-run prison, with claims also made in local media that prisoners have smashed light fittings and threatened officers PA

7/17 15 December 2016 Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn, views the work of volunteer workers making free goody bags, during a visit to the Centrepoint hostel, in Camberwell John Stillwell/PA Wire

8/17 11 December 2016 Europe's largest Chinese Lantern Festival takes place at Longleat House to celebrate the Safari Park's 50th anniversary Rex

9/17 11 December 2016 Europe's largest Chinese Lantern Festival takes place at Longleat House to celebrate the Safari Park's 50th anniversary Rex

10/17 11 December 2016 Longleat Festival of Light, Wiltshire, UK Rex

11/17 11 December 2016 Thousands of runners in Santa costumes take part in the Glasgow Santa Dash to raise funds for the Beatson Cancer Charity PA wire

12/17 8 December 2016 Gina Miller Reuters

13/17 5 December 2016 Sunrise over Tynemouth Castle and Priory on the Northeast coast, overlooking Tynemouth Pier PA wire

14/17 5 December 2016 Runners are silhouetted against trees and the early morning mist in Richmond Park, London PA wire

15/17 5 December 2016 A deer is silhouetted against the sky in Richmond Park, London PA wire

16/17 5 December 2016 Former lorry driver Ralph Clarke, 101, thought to be the oldest defendant in British legal history, arriving at Birmingham Crown Court where he is due to go on trial accused of a string of historical sexual offences PA wire

17/17 5 December 2016 Gina Miller, co-founder of investment fund SCM Private arrives at the Supreme court in London on the first day of a four-day hearing Getty

“A quantity of cigarettes and cash was stolen from the shop by two men. One suspect was armed with a knife and the other was armed with a black handgun.

“Suspect one is described as a white male, aged 18-22 years. At the time of the robbery he was wearing a dark Ralph Lauren hooded jumper, dark Ralph Lauren tracksuit bottoms, dark Nike cap and a black balaclava. He was armed with a knife.

“Suspect two is described as a black male, aged 18-22 years. At the time of the robbery he was wearing black, knee-length, tracksuit bottoms, white socks pulled up and black trainers and a navy blue Nike hooded top.”