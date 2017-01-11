A British rapper has been sentenced to 23 years in prison after he kidnapped, raped and tortured a woman with a burning hot iron and held her in captivity for three days.

Courtney Hutchinson, known as DVS, was charged with false imprisonment and rape and will remain on the sex offenders register for life.

The 32-year from Brixton, south London, dragged his victim by her hair, whipped her repeatedly with the cable from a phone charger and made her hold her hands behind her back while he punched her in the face and throat, Snaresbrook Crown Court heard.

The victim managed to escape the flat naked after Hutchinson raped her and threatened to kill her.

According to the Metropolitan Police, the victim suffered severe burns from a hot iron, a fractured eye socket, broken nose, dislocated shoulder and a stab wound to the hand.

Detective Sergeant Jimi Tele, from Newham police, said: "I would like to praise the bravery and determination of the victim of this truly harrowing ordeal.

"Her resoluteness in coming forward and working with the police in securing the imprisonment of a truly dangerous offender is worthy of the highest recognition.

"The level of violence he inflicted was so severe it demonstrated his total disregard for the victim as a human being, subjecting her to levels of callousness and danger that are rarely seen."

Hutchinson, known for songs such as “Hometown” and his part as Brownie in 2016 film The Intent, denied his involvement in July 2016, writing on Twitter: “Whoever's dumb enough to think I could rape a girl then so be it. But I could never be that guy. So carry on trying slander my name.”

To report a crime, contact police on 101 or via Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.