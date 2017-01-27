Detectives investigating historical allegations of abuse related to football have arrested a man in his 70s.

Cambridge Police say the man was arrested on suspicion of indecency with children and indecent assault.

Officers arrested the man, from Cambridge, at a property in the city on Friday morning.

He is currently in custody.

A Cambridgeshire Police spokesman said officers were working closely with partners including the Football Association, the local children's safeguarding boards for Cambridgeshire and Peterborough, Cambridge and Peterborough United the Cambridgeshire and Peterborough Clinical Commissioning Group and Cambridgeshire county and Peterborough city councils.

Anyone with concerns about the allegations are encouraged to contact police on 101 or the NSPCC on 0808 800 5000.