Gunfire has been reported near a primary school in Glasgow.

Police have confirmed they are investigating a shooting near St George's Primary School in Penilee.

A spokeswoman said police received a report of a firearm being discharged around 9.05am.

She said: "Extensive enquiries are on going to establish the exact circumstances and additional police patrols are in the area to provide public reassurance."

There is no threat to children or staff at the school, she added.

We are aware of a firearms incident in Penilee this morning. We do not believe there is any ongoing threat to any other person. — GlasgowSWPolice (@SWGlasgowPolice) January 16, 2017

Glasgow Police said they were aware of the incident on Twitter.

"We do not believe there is any ongoing threat to any other person," they said.

All pupils and staff are safe at St George's Primary, Penilee. Police dealing with an incident which happened outside school grounds. — Glasgow City Council (@GlasgowCC) January 16, 2017

"All pupils and staff are safe," Glasgow City Council said on Twitter.

"Police dealing with an incident which happened outside school grounds."

A large police presence remains outside the school.

Local councillor Alistair Watson said: "There was a gun discharged shortly after 9am this morning.

"Parents are worried about the safety of their children and the kids are the number one priority, to make sure they are safe.

"Penilee is a good area with lots of very good people here.

"I have to commend the police for their operation. They have been very on the ball with this incident."