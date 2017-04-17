A manhunt has been launched for an attacker who police say sprayed acid into a packed east London nightclub, leaving two in a serious condition in hospital.

The incident in Dalston, east London, forced the evacuation of the venue where around 600 revellers had been at an event.

In a statement released on Monday afternoon, the Met said the "acidic" substance, which has yet to be identified, was used following a dispute between two groups of people inside the venue.

It resulted in a "noxious substance being sprayed by a male suspect directly at" two victims.

"Other people inside the venue suffered the effects of the substance," the statement added

More follows…