Woman held at Heathrow on suspicion of preparing terrorist attack

A 21-year-old woman has been detained at Heathrow Airport on suspicion of preparing acts of terrorism, police said.

The woman, from north London, was arrested as she left a flight from Istanbul, Turkey, at just after 9pm on Thursday.

Officers said the arrest was Syria-related and the woman was being held at a south London police station.

The Metropolitan Police said two addresses in the north of the capital had been searched.

A Met statement said: "Officers from the Met's Counter Terrorism Command (SO15) have this evening, Thursday, 29 June, arrested a 21-year-old woman at Heathrow Airport as she disembarked a flight from Istanbul, Turkey.

"The woman, from north London, was arrested at 21:02hrs on suspicion of preparation of acts of terrorism under Section 5 of the Terrorism Act 2006."

In May, a 30-year-old man was arrested at Heathrow on suspicion of terror-related crime as he stepped off a plane from Istanbul

He was also held at a south London police station while officers searched a property in the east of the capital.

Press Association