Human remains have been found inside a tent pitched in a secluded area of Inverness.

Police said the identity, age and sex of the deceased are unknown from the find near Torvean quarry.

Officers were called to the area on Sunday evening and it is thought the remains have been there for "several months or longer".

A post mortem is to be carried out and the death is being treated as unexplained.

It is believed the person had been living in the tent and officers are appealing for any walkers or witnesses who may have seen someone in the area over the last few months to contact them.

A police Scotland spokesman said: "The tent was in a secluded area of the quarry and was a distance away from paths used by the public.

"It appears that the person had been living in this tent for a period of time and it is likely he or she would have been seen by people nearby.

"Police are appealing for anybody who may have seen this tent or occupant, or that has any information that will assist in identifying the person concerned to contact Inverness Police on 101 or alternatively Crimestoppers on 0800 555111."