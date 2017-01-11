A teenager has been charged with murdering a seven-year-old who was found seriously injured on a playing field, police have said.

The 15-year-old girl was also charged with the possession of an offensive weapon after the death of Katie Rough in the Woodthorpe area of York on Monday, North Yorkshire Police said.

The girl will appear at York Magistrates Court on Wednesday morning.

Katie, who was described as a "kind and thoughtful child", was found on a track after police were called to an address in Woodthorpe.

Eyewitnesses have said Katie was stabbed, with some reporting she suffered injuries to the neck.

Witnesses described how Katie's mother, named locally as Alison Rough, fell to her knees in the street, crying and pleading for help after her daughter was injured.

Rob McCartney, 50, said he saw the young girl lying in the field near the quiet cul-de-sac and her mother running up the street "shouting for help".

He said: "I spoke to her later, asked if she was OK and she said 'No, no, she's my little girl'."

Pupils at Westfield Primary School, where Katie was a pupil, were being offered emotional support.

Headteacher Tracey Ralph said: "Katie was a kind and thoughtful child who was well liked by both pupils and staff.

"She was hard working and showed a particular talent for creative writing.

"Her death is a terrible loss which has deeply saddened our school community and we send our profound sympathies to her family."

Jon Stonehouse, director of children's services at City of York Council, said the "tragic incident" had "shocked the city" and specialist support was being offered to the school and wider community.

Neighbours said children often used the playing field during the summer and it was popular with dog walkers.

The area was cordoned off on Tuesday while forensic officers examined the scene and mourners arrived throughout the day to lay flowers in the street.

One couple, believed to be the young girl's grandparents, left a bouquet with a card, which read: "Night, night my darling princess Katie, love Nana and Grandad."

At the family's home, just less than a mile away from the scene, two police vans were parked outside and an officer was seen entering and leaving the property carrying equipment.

Police have appealed for anyone who may have seen the two girls in the area of Morrell Court, Bellhouse Way, Osprey Close and Alness Drive between 3pm and 5pm on Monday to get in touch.

A force spokesman said the investigation into Katie's death was continuing, adding: "Katie's family are devastated by this tragic event and have asked for their privacy to be respected at this extremely distressing time."

Anyone with information that could assist the investigation should call 101, select option one, speak to the Force Control Room and ask to be put through to the Cleveland and North Yorkshire Major Investigation Team using the reference number 12170004685.