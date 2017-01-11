A seven-year-old girl who died after being attacked in a playing field suffered severe lacerations to her neck and chest from a Stanley knife, a court heard.

Katie Rough died after the incident, lawyers told York magistrates.

A 15-year-old girl has been charged with her murder was and remanded to secure accommodation.

The teenage defendant has also been charged with possession of an offensive weapon - a knife.

The accused said nothing throughout the eight-minute hearing.

The defendant, who was wearing an oversized grey sweatshirt and has long brown hair, did not answer when asked her name.

Instead her solicitor, Colin Byrne, answered questions about her identity on her behalf.

She will appear before Leeds Crown Court on Friday.

A note reading 'Night, night my darling princess', signed off by Katie's grandparents, who are pictured arriving at court, was left at the scene (Danny Lawson/PA)

Katie's grandparents held hands as they walked into court, and other relatives were present, but it is not thought that her parents attended.

The seven-year-old's head teacher described her as a “kind and thoughtful child” who was well-liked.

Tracey Ralph said: “She was hard-working and showed a particular talent for creative writing.

”Her death is a terrible loss which has deeply saddened our school community and we send our profound sympathies to her family.“

Neighbours said Katie was “really sweet” and they often saw her playing outside with friends.

Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn paid tribute to the youngster in the House of Commons.

He said: “I'm sure the whole House will join in heartfelt condolences to the family and friends [following] the tragic death of seven-year-old Katie Rough in York earlier this week.

“I think it's right we send condolences to her family.”

Prime Minister Theresa May said: “I also join you in expressing condolences to the family and friends of little Katie, who died so tragically.”

