A man who was shot dead by police during a "pre-planned operation" in West Yorkshire has been named locally as Mohammed Yassar Yaqub.

West Yorkshire Police said a total of five people were arrested as part of the operation.

Three were arrested at the scene of the shooting, and another two were arrested in Bradford.

Police forensics officers examine a silver Audi with bullet holes in its windscreen at the scene near junction J24 of the M62 in Huddersfield (PA )

At the scene on the M62, a silver Audi with bullet holes in its windscreen was surrounded by other vehicles at the bottom of the off-slip of the westbound carriageway.

Photographs of the scene show three bullet holes visible through the car's front windscreen.

Police said the operation was not terror-related and that a car had also been stopped in the Chain Bar area of Bradford at around the same time.

Several of those arrested needed hospital treatment for injuries "not related to firearm discharge" but no police officers were hurt, a force spokesman said.

The Independent Police Complaints Commission has been informed as a matter of course, and the force says it is “fully co-operating” with the watchdog's investigation.

The eastbound carriageway of the M62 is open at junction 24 but all other sliproads remain closed while the investigation continues.

A police spokesman said: "During a pre-planned policing operation near to the M62 in Huddersfield a police firearm was discharged and a man has died.

"An immediate referral has been made to the Independent Police Complaints Commission who are in attendance in West Yorkshire and West Yorkshire Police are fully co-operating with their investigation."

The incident is the fifth fatal police shooting in England and Wales in the past nine months and the first involving West Yorkshire Police since 2010.