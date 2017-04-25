Madeleine McCann's mother has warned about the “misinformation, half-truths and downright lies” spread about her daughter’s disappearance, ten years after she went missing from a Portuguese holiday resort.

Kate McCann said the family was bracing itself for a “stressful and painful” few weeks as the tenth anniversary is marked next Wednesday.

Ms McCann described the anniversary as a “horrible marker of time, stolen time”, but she also insisted the family was clinging on to the prospect that Madeleine may still be found alive, saying: "There will always be hope.”

"Ten years - there's no easy way to say it, describe it, accept it,” Ms McCann wrote on the Official Find Madeleine Campaign Facebook page.

Three-year-old Madeleine vanished from the family's holiday apartment in Praia da Luz in Portugal on May 3, 2007.

She said media appearances were "draining and on occasion, unhelpful to the only thing we want, finding Madeleine".

"They need to have a purpose. We could spend all our time and energy trying to defend ourselves by correcting inaccuracies and lies, but then we would have no strength left to look for Madeleine, look after our other children and to live our life.

"Even if little consideration for Gerry and me is shown, they will at least bear in mind the effect such unfounded and unwarranted negativity could have on our other children - and of course Madeleine."

Ms McCann added: "We are bracing ourselves for the next couple of weeks.

"It's likely to be stressful and painful and more so given the rehashing of old 'stories', misinformation, half-truths and downright lies which will be doing the rounds in the newspapers, social media and 'special edition' TV programmes."

She also confirmed there is an "active" police investigation to try to find Madeleine and bring her abductor to justice.

"There are no new appeals that the police wish to make at this moment in time and so we are keeping any media involvement marking this unwanted milestone to a minimum,” she added.

1/25 Madeleine McCann One of the last photos of Madeleine before her disappearance EPA

2/25 Madeleine McCann Madeleine McCann was three when she was abducted during a family holiday in 2007

3/25 Top worn by a man that detectives investigate with connection to disappearance of Madeleine McCann A computer generated image of the distinctive burgundy long sleeve top worn by a man that detectives investigating the disappearance of Madeleine McCann are looking for

4/25 Apartment in Portugal from where Madeleine went missing An aerial view of the Ocean Club apartments and pool where Madeleine McCann went missing Jeff J Mitchell/Getty Images

5/25 Kate McCann Kate McCann speaks to the press outside the court house in Lisbon on 12 September 2013 following the first audience of the McCann couple's libel proceedings against former inspector Goncalo Amaral for a book written about the case of their missing daughter

6/25 Kate and Gerry McCann Kate McCann and Gerry McCann before the start of the 'Miles for Missing People' charity run in Regent's Park in London, 2011

7/25 Kate and Gerry McCann Kate and Gerry McCann make an appeal at a press conference in the holiday resort of Praia da Luz, Portugal 7 May 2007

8/25 Kate and Gerry McCann The McCann's give an interview with a Spanish television channel at their home in Rothley

9/25 Kate and Gerry McCann Madeleine McCann was abducted in Portugal in May 2007 AP

10/25 Kate and Gerry McCann Preliminary forensic analysis on samples recovered from the McCanns' hire car raised the possibility of a match with Madeleine's DNA profile, according to the leaked report Getty Images

11/25 Kate and Gerry McCann Pope Benedict XVI blesses a photo of four-year-old abducted British girl Madeleine McCann, while meeting her parents Gerry and Kate McCann, after his weekly general audience at the Vatican, 2007 Reuters

12/25 Kate and Gerry McCann Gerald McCann and Kate McCann speak to the press on 4 May 2007 at the Ocean club appartement hotel in Praia de Luz in Lagos after Madeline vanished while her parents were out to dinner

13/25 Portuguese police search for Madeleine Dozens of Portuguese police aided by dogs search for missing three-year old British girl Madelaine McCann in front of the Ocean club appartment hotel in Praia de Luz in Lagos

14/25 Kate and Gerry McCann Gerald McCann and Kate McCann walk holding their two other children outside the Ocean club apartment hotel in Praia de Luz in May 2007

15/25 Madeleine McCann Madeleine McCann pictured at the age of three, left, and as she might have looked aged nine PA/Teri Blythe

16/25 Kate and Gerry McCann The parents of missing Madeleine McCann have described as "pure speculation" reports in the Portuguese press suggesting that a chief suspect in the disappearance of their daughter was killed in a tractor accident four years ago. PA

17/25 Tribute for missing Madeleine in Rothley, Leicesteshire Three year old Cally prepares to add a yellow ribbon to a floral tribute for missing Madeleine McCann in Rothley in Leicesteshire, 2007

18/25 Support for the missing Madeleine Everton captain Lee Carsley (L) leads his team onto the field, followed Mikel Arteta (C) and Manuel Fernandes (R) wearing Tshirts bearing a message of support for the missing British toddler Madeleine McCann, prior to the English Premiership match between Chelsea and Everton, at Stamford Bridge in London, 2007

19/25 Madeleine McCann A poster appealing for information about Madeleine McCann at a Spanish railway station PA

20/25 BBC's Crimewatch reconstruction of Madeleine McCann's disappearance Former porn star Mark Sloan (L) was cast in the BBC's Crimewatch reconstruction of Madeleine McCann's disappearance BBC

21/25 Clarence Mitchell holds two artist's impression of the new suspect McCann family spokesman Clarence Mitchell holds two artist's impression of the new suspect on 20 January 2008 in London. The description has come from British woman Gail Cooper, who was staying with her family close to the McCann's apartment in Portugal

22/25 Image of a woman sought in the case Clarence Mitchell, the press spokesman for the McCann family, releases a photofit image of a woman sought in the search for missing Madeleine McCann Getty Images

23/25 Suspect in disappearance of Madeleine McCann Police released two e-fits of suspect in disappearance of Madeleine McCann Getty Images

24/25 Raymond Hewlett Convicted paedophile Raymond Hewlett, who is being sought in connection with the disappearance of Madeleine McCann PA

25/25 A picture of a suspect An artist's impression of a suspicious man seen by a witness apparently watching the McCann family's apartment in Praia da Luz, Portugal, the day before Madeleine McCann went missing Channel 4

Madeleine's disappearance sparked one of the most high-profile, and costly, police investigations of recent times.

Scotland Yard has been assisting with the inquiry since 2011 at a cost of more than £11m.

Last month the Home Office confirmed it has granted officers £85,000 to carry on with the case for a further six months.