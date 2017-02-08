Man shouted 'you’re dying mate' as he stabbed girlfriend to death while she phoned police

A man shouted “you’re dying mate” as he stabbed his girlfriend to death while she phoned police.

Kevin O’Regan, from London, has been jailed for life after being found guilty of murdering Donna Williamson in an “alcohol and jealousy-fuelled attack”.

Ms Williamson called a 999 operator in August last year, saying she was being beaten by O'Regan and he had picked up a knife, reports the Evening Standard.

She was screaming as the 37-year-old threatened her with the blade, then stabbed her twice in the heart and lungs while she was still on the phone.

When they arrived, police found Ms Williamson’s body in the communal hallway of the couple’s flat, and the kitchen knife O’Regan said he killed her with in the sink.

The Old Bailey heard O’Regan had accused Ms Williamson of seeing other men in their flat.

Kevin O’Regan will serve a minimum of 20 years in prison (Met Police)

Detective Inspector John McQuade said: "In court O'Regan claimed that Donna had reached for a knife and she had been stabbed accidentally as they struggled.

“The jury chose to believe the prosecution's account that, fuelled by alcohol and jealousy, O'Regan attacked Donna that night.

"I am pleased at O'Regan's conviction and sentence for the sake of Donna's grieving family."

O’Regan will serve a minimum of 20 years in prison.