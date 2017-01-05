Man told he can't top up his Oyster card, flies into rage and destroys East London shop

CCTV shows the moment a man destroyed a shop and attacked a worker behind the counter because he could not top up his Oyster card.

A man ripped off a display unit off a counter and hurled it at a shop worker before trashing stock and throwing items outside of the shop in Penge, south east London.

Police said the man had asked the shop assistant if he could top up his Oyster travel card but became angry when he was told the machine was not working.

The 32-year-old worker, who received a head injury, locked himself in the store and called police. He was treated at the scene.

Scotland Yard are appealing for information about the incident, which happened at around 10.10pm on September 12 at the Supersaver shop on High Street.

The suspect is described as white with short, dark hair. He was wearing a black sweatshirt with a white logo on the back.

Anyone with information or who recognises the man is urged to call police on 101 or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.

Additional reporting by Press Association