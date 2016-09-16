A married father apologised to the woman he allegedly raped by sending her messages with a "sad face" emoji telling to "focus on the good".
Ryan Falconer, 24, is accused of raping a 21-year-old woman at her parents' home in Bradford.
Bradford Crown Court heard the woman, who cannot be named for legal reasons, sent him a WhatsApp message after the alleged sexual assault saying: "You don't understand how upset I am."
"Me too :/ I'm sorry, don't want our friendship ruined," he replied, the Daily Telegraph reports.
He later told her to "focus on the good you've got", to which she replied: "Focus on the good? It's like I've just been raped Ryan."
The complainant alleges Falconer sexually assaulted her in her bedroom after she invited him to her home, where she lived with her parents.
She told the court he pulled her on top of him and raped her, despite her repeatedly telling him to stop.
After asking him to leave, she said she Googled "I think I have just been raped" and "was it rape".
Falconer denies rape and attempted rape.
The trial continues.
- More about:
- rape
- sexual assault
- Bradford