A teenage schoolgirl has been subjected to a serious sex attack after she was abducted by two men while walking along a busy Oxford street.

The victim was found knocking on doors nearly four hours after she was snatched and driven away on Wednesday morning.

The girl is now in the care of specialist officers, Thames Valley Police said as they launched an appeal for witnesses and urged that parents ensure their children walked to school in groups.

The force said the girl was wearing her uniform when she was taken from the area of Marston Ferry Road and Banbury Road, Summertown, by two white men in a silver car at around 8.25am on Wednesday.

She was found by officers over a mile away on Cavendish Drive, Marston, at midday.

Detective Chief Inspector Simon Steel of TVP Major Crime Unit, said: “We are in the early stages of this investigation and we are carrying out extensive enquires.

“But I would appreciate the public's help in relation to this very serious incident.

“This happened in what would have been a very busy area at this time of the day and I appeal to anybody who was in that area ... and saw an incident which matches the above report to call police immediately.

“It is possible you may have witnessed this incident and may not have realised the severity of the situation.

“We are currently supporting the victim with specially trained officers.

Superintendent Christian Bunt, local policing commander for Oxford, said the attack was a “very concerning incident for all involved and I appreciate that it must be very concerning for the public.

“In light of this we are stepping up patrols in the area to provide reassurance and there will be a very visible police presence whilst the investigation continues.

“I would advise anyone worried about this incident to please speak to a neighbourhood officer or contact 101, or if you are worried about a child's safety please call 999.

“I would ask parents to consider the safety of their children and if they are walking to school make sure they try to keep in groups.

“I would also ask people to remain vigilant and report anything suspicious”.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Thames Valley Police on 101 quoting URN 1631 28/09/16.

Press Association