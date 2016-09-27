An SNP MP has been charged in connection with alleged fraud.

Natalie McGarry, MP for Glasgow East, has been under a police investigation since last year after a pro-Independence group alerted authorities to a potential financial discrepancy in its accounts.

The alleged offences, which reportedly involve a five-figure sum of money, are believed to be linked to Ms McGarry’s involvement with the group Women for Independence (WFI).

The organisation was set up in the lead-up to the 2014 Scottish referendum and Ms McGarry was a prominent figure during its launch in 2012.

A complaint was made by members of the WFI's national executive committee to Police Scotland in November 2015 after an internal audit of the organisation's accounts left money unaccounted for, the Scotsman reports.

The alleged offences are also understood to relate to Ms McGarry's involvement with the SNP's Glasgow Regional Association, in which the MP served as the organisation's convener for a number of year's before entering parliament.

The 35-year-old withdrew from the party whip while the allegations were probed.

She was one of 56 SNP MPs elected in the 2015 general election.

Ms McGarry’s lawyer told BBC Scotland she had voluntarily appeared at Govan police station on Tuesday morning.

Mr Anwar said: "Following an interview she was charged with several alleged offences, including embezzlement of funds, breach of trust and an offence under the Scottish Independence Referendum Act 2013.

"She was released and there will now be a report to the procurator fiscal."

A Police Scotland spokeswoman said: "On Tuesday September 27, a 35-year-old woman was charged in connection with alleged fraud offences.

"A report will be sent to the procurator fiscal."

Additional reporting by Press Association