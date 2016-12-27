A man has died after being found stabbed close to Trafalgar Square.

The man, thought to have been in his 30s, was discovered in Adelaide Street, which runs behind the famous St Martin-in-the-Fields church on the corner of the London landmark.

The Metropolitan Police said officers were called to the scene shortly after 7.30am on Tuesday by paramedics. The man, who is yet to be formally identified, was pronounced dead at the scene an hour later.

A force spokesman said an area around Adelaide Street and nearby St Martin's Lane had been cordoned off.

He added: "Officers from Westminster CID are investigating together with colleagues from the homicide and major crime command.

"At this very early stage, there has been no arrest and inquiries are under way to establish the full circumstances."