Two young girls were holding hands when they were run over by a hit-and-run driver on New Year’s Eve, leaving one dead and the other fighting for her life.
Helina Kotlarova, 12, and Zaneta Krokova, 11, were hit by a black VW Golf on Ashton Road in Oldham.
Helina’s parents rushed to the scene, which is only 100 yards from their home but she was declared dead by medics.
Helina’s sister Sylva Kotlarova, 19, said her family were at the young girl’s side within seconds of the crash.
She said: “Her face was all bloody. She did not breathe. Mum was touching her hair.”
Ms Kotlarova said Helin and Zaneta, who are cousins, were with a larger group of family and friends who had already crossed the road.
The others had been waiting on the far side of the road.
“But as they came to the other side of the road the car ran them over. They were holding hands,” she said.
Witnesses described the car as driving fast and “flying away” after the collision. Police then launched a hunt for the driver.
UK news in pictures
UK news in pictures
-
1/17 30 December 2016
Fog shrouds the Houses of Parliament in central London after forecasters warned of visibility as low as 100 metres with fog and sub-zero temperatures across swathes of England
PA wire
-
2/17 30 December 2016
A sign on the M25 motorway near Heathrow Airport warns motorists of fog after forecasters warned of visibility as low as 100 metres with fog and sub-zero temperatures across swathes of England
PA wire
-
3/17 28 December 2016
Two deer lock horns in the frost and fog in Windsor Great Park in Berkshire
PA wire
-
4/17 21 December 2016
Police close The Mall outside Buckingham Palace in London. The London Metropoltan Police have closed roads for the Changing of the Guard outside Buckingham Palace and will step up security over the festive period following the 19 December truck attack in Berlin
EPA
-
5/17 21 December 2016
Despite a forecast for cloud and rain, a large crowd gathered at the famous historic stone circle, a UNESCO listed ancient monument, to celebrate the sunrise closest to the Winter Solstice, the shortest day of the year. The event is claimed to be more important in the pagan calendar than the summer solstice, because it marks the 're-birth' of the Sun for the New Year
Getty
-
6/17 16 December 2016
The scene at HMP Birmingham where a disturbance took place. The trouble is reported to have been taking place across a number of wings at the privately-run prison, with claims also made in local media that prisoners have smashed light fittings and threatened officers
PA
-
7/17 15 December 2016
Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn, views the work of volunteer workers making free goody bags, during a visit to the Centrepoint hostel, in Camberwell
John Stillwell/PA Wire
-
8/17 11 December 2016
Europe's largest Chinese Lantern Festival takes place at Longleat House to celebrate the Safari Park's 50th anniversary
Rex
-
9/17 11 December 2016
Europe's largest Chinese Lantern Festival takes place at Longleat House to celebrate the Safari Park's 50th anniversary
Rex
-
10/17 11 December 2016
Longleat Festival of Light, Wiltshire, UK
Rex
-
11/17 11 December 2016
Thousands of runners in Santa costumes take part in the Glasgow Santa Dash to raise funds for the Beatson Cancer Charity
PA wire
-
12/17 8 December 2016
Gina Miller
Reuters
-
13/17 5 December 2016
Sunrise over Tynemouth Castle and Priory on the Northeast coast, overlooking Tynemouth Pier
PA wire
-
14/17 5 December 2016
Runners are silhouetted against trees and the early morning mist in Richmond Park, London
PA wire
-
15/17 5 December 2016
A deer is silhouetted against the sky in Richmond Park, London
PA wire
-
16/17 5 December 2016
Former lorry driver Ralph Clarke, 101, thought to be the oldest defendant in British legal history, arriving at Birmingham Crown Court where he is due to go on trial accused of a string of historical sexual offences
PA wire
-
17/17 5 December 2016
Gina Miller, co-founder of investment fund SCM Private arrives at the Supreme court in London on the first day of a four-day hearing
Getty
Officers put out an appeal for information to locate the driver and later told the family “they found him”, according to Ms Kotlarova.
However Greater Manchester Police was unable to confirm whether an arrest had been made or if the car had been found.
- More about:
- Car crash
- Oldham
- New Year's Eve