Twelve-year-old girl killed in New Year's Eve hit-and-run in Oldham

Helina Kotlarova, 12, and Zaneta Krokova, 11, were hit by a black VW Golf

Helina Kotlarova, 12 (left), was killed in the incident, while Zaneta Krokova, 11 (right), is fighting for her life PA

Two young girls were holding hands when they were run over by a hit-and-run driver on New Year’s Eve, leaving one dead and the other fighting for her life. 

Helina Kotlarova, 12, and Zaneta Krokova, 11, were hit by a black VW Golf on Ashton Road in Oldham. 

Helina’s parents rushed to the scene, which is only 100 yards from their home but she was declared dead by medics.

Helina’s sister Sylva Kotlarova, 19, said her family were at the young girl’s side within seconds of the crash.

She said: “Her face was all bloody. She did not breathe. Mum was touching her hair.”

Ms Kotlarova said Helin and Zaneta, who are cousins, were with a larger group of family and friends who had already crossed the road.

The others had been waiting on the far side of the road.

“But as they came to the other side of the road the car ran them over. They were holding hands,” she said.

Witnesses described the car as driving fast and “flying away” after the collision. Police then launched a hunt for the driver.

Officers put out an appeal for information to locate the driver and later told the family “they found him”, according to Ms Kotlarova.

However Greater Manchester Police was unable to confirm whether an arrest had been made or if the car had been found.