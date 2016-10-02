Three people have been arrested after West Ham supporters clashed with Middlesborough fans outside West Ham's new London Stadium.

The violence took place after the 1-1 draw between the sides on Saturday afternoon.

Two men were arrested on suspicion of affray and a third on suspicion of assaulting a police officer, Scotland Yard said.

Officers were also deployed inside the stadium during the match to deal with a separate disturbance, the Met said.

But the force said the incident was “quickly dealt with” and no arrests were made.

Police escorted Middlesbrough fans away from the stadium while some West Ham supporters were contained by officers.

It is not the first crowd disturbance that has taken place since West Ham moved to the former Olympic Stadium, where concerns have been raised about problems with the segregation of rival fans.

At the first Premier League match at the venue - against Bournemouth on 21 August - fighting broke out between rival supporters outside the stadium.

West Ham said 10 fans were ejected from the stadium during the 4-2 defeat by Watford last month.

The Met said more than 40,000 people had attended Saturday's match against Middlesbrough, and the “vast majority” had been good natured.