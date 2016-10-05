A man has been accused of stabbing to death an Oxford historian and author over a first edition copy of 'Wind in the Willows' worth around £50,000.

Michael Danaher, 50, is appearing at Oxford Crown Court on the charge of murdering Adrian Greenwood in the author's own home on April 6.

Danaher compiled a "clinical" spreadsheet list containing high-profile targets for theft, robbery and ransom demands, the court heard.

A buyer and seller of rare and valuable books, Mr Greenwood had more than 200 items for sale at the time of his death, 17 of which were worth more than £2,000.

Danaher had searched online for the homes of Eamonn Holmes and Michael Parkinson, Rio Ferdinand and Simon Cowell, the jury was told.

The body of the 42-year-old academic was discovered with stab wounds by his cleaner in the hall of his four-storey home in Iffley Road, Oxford, the day after his death.

His name was found on a list on the defendant's laptop and mobile phone.

Prosecutor Oliver Saxby QC told the court that Danaher planned to solve money problems by either stealing, robbing

UK news in pictures







24 show all UK news in pictures













































1/24 5 October 2016 Britain's Prime Minister Theresa May is embraced by her husband Philip after giving her speech on the final day of the annual Conservative Party Conference in Birmingham, Britain Reuters

2/24 5 October 2016 Britain's Prime Minister Theresa May shakes hands with delegates as she leaves the stage after giving her speech on the final day of the annual Conservative Party Conference in Birmingham Reuters

3/24 5 October 2016 Work continues on HMS Audacious, the fourth Astute-class nuclear-powered fleet submarine of the Royal Navy, at BAE Systems, Burrow-in-Furness PA

4/24 5 October 2016 British journalist Mazher Mahmood covers his face with his coat as he leaves the Old Bailey Courthouse in London. Mazher Mahmood, one of Britain's best known undercover reporters renowned for his "fake sheikh" sting operations, was facing jail on Wednesday after being convicted of plotting to alter evidence in a high-profile court case where he was the main witness Reuters

5/24 4 October 2016 A stag roars during the rutting season, in an inversion fog in Richmond Park, south west London AP

6/24 4 October 2016 A stag walks with bracken stuck on its antlers due to breeding, in what is known as the rutting season in Richmond Park, south west London AP

7/24 4 October 2016 Trees stand shrouded in an inversion fog in Richmond Park, south west London AP

8/24 Mute swans flex their wings as they preen themselves as the sun shines on the round pond in Hyde Park, London AP

9/24 3 October 2016 Autumn mists sits on the river Tummel near Pitlochry in Scotland, Britain Reuters

10/24 3 October 2016 Deer graze at Bradgate Park in Newtown Linford, Britain Reuters

11/24 3 October 2016 Morning mist sits over the Cropston Reservoir in Britain Reuters

12/24 3 October 2016 French artist Philippe Parreno poses with his installation 'Anywhere', in the Turbine Hall at Tate Modern in central London Reuters

13/24 3 October 2016 Prince Harry reacts as he meets Good Morning Britain Inspirational Young Hero Award Winner Jessica Davis and her mother Paula, as he attends the WellChild Awards in London PA

14/24 3 October 2016 A judge takes a selfie as he follows a procession of judges in to the houses of parliament in London EPA

15/24 3 October 2016 Judges and members of the legal profession gather in Westminster Abbey ahead of the annual Judges Service Getty

16/24 3 October 2016 Judges and members of the legal profession gather in Westminster Abbey ahead of the annual Judges Service Getty

17/24 3 October 2016 On a bright autumnal day pedestrians cross the Millennium Bridge towards St Pauls Cathedral in London AP

18/24 30 September 2016 Tower Bridge is raised to let a boat pass through in London. Tower Bridge will shut tonight for the first time in 35 years for three months of vital structural repairs. The 122-year old landmark is used by 21000 vehicles every day and is one of the main crossings over the River Thames joining North London with South London Getty Images

19/24 29 September 2016 A view of Gaada Stack on the Island of Foula Getty

20/24 29 September 2016 Sunlight shines through the cliffs on the Island of Foula Getty

21/24 29 September 2016 Island of Foula Getty

22/24 29 September 2016 Building and telephone box on the Island of Foula in the Shetland Islands of Scotland. Foula is the remotest inhabited island in Great Britain with a current population of thirty people and has been owned since the turn of the 20th century by the Holbourn family Getty

23/24 29 September 2016 The Islander Aircraft land at the airstrip on the Island of Foula Getty

24/24 29 September 2016 The new Fourth Plinth sculpture, 'Really Good' by British artist David Shrigley is pictured after its unveiling in Trafalgar Square in central London. Artist David Shrigley is best known for his distinctive drawing style and works that make satirical comments on everyday situations and human interactions. Shrigleys sculpture for the Fourth Plinth, "Really Good", is a seven-metre high hand with a disproportionately long thumb giving a thumbs up AFP/Getty Images

Showing the jurors the list of targets, Mr Saxby said: "It exudes, we are going to suggest, a sense of resentment - even anger.

"It is almost as if these are people who, because of their wealth, and his lack of it, deserved to be subjected to what he has planned."

The post-mortem examination found the author died from multiple stab wounds to the chest and neck and had defensive wounds to his hands.

Danaher has denied murdering Mr Greenwood claiming self defence.

The trial continues.