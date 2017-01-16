Barry Bennell has denied eight child sex offence charges.

The former football coach pleaded not guilty to all the indictments at Chester Crown Court including seven counts of indecent assault on a boy and one count of attempted buggery.

The ex-Crewe Alexandra youth scout, who also worked at Manchester City, Stoke City and other junior teams in north-west England, wore a blue polo neck shirt as he appeared via videolink from HMP Woodhill.

The 63-year-old's alleged offences supposedly happened between 1981 and 1986 when the victim was under the age of 16.

Around 30 members of the media sat in the press benches for the brief hearing.

Owen Edwards, prosecuting, said the alleged victim, who cannot be named for legal reasons, "preserves his anonymity".

Mr Bennell was remanded in custody until his next scheduled hearing date on 20 March.